Forgot your Emirates ID at home? Get it online in minutes; here's how

As a UAE citizen or resident, you already know just how important your Emirates ID is. It's more than just an identification card — it is your key to accessing daily life in the UAE, linking you to everything from banking services to government transactions.

Whether you're handling official paperwork, opening a bank account, applying for a loan or credit card, your Emirates ID is often the first thing you'll be asked for. It also plays an important role when you're visiting a clinic, hospital, or doctor, since your Emirates ID is linked to your health insurance details.

As life in the UAE becomes increasingly digital, many residents prefer not to carry their physical card everywhere. The good news is that you can download a digital version of your Emirates for added convenience. Unlike simply scanning your card or saving it as a PDF, the official digital Emirates ID can be verified for authenticity, making it a secure alternative if you forget to carry the physical card.

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How to apply for a digital copy of Emirates ID via UAE Pass

If you still haven't already installed UAE Pass on your phone, you can download it via Google Play or Apple App Store. Once installed, register using your Emirates ID number and complete the identity verification process through facial recognition.

After setting up your account, follow these steps:

Log in to your UAE Pass account

Once you're on the dashboard, tap 'Documents'

Select 'Request Document'

Scroll down and choose Emirates ID Card, then tap Request

A pop-up will appear informing you that your Emirates ID number will be used to request the document

Tap 'Confirm Request'

Your document will then become available for viewing.

Tap 'View Document' to access your digital Emirates ID

You'll be able to see both the front and back of your card

For easy access later, you may want to save a screenshot to your phone in case you need to present your Emirates ID quickly.

To verify the authenticity of your digital Emirates ID:

Tap QR verification

You'll be prompted to scan the QR code displayed on the digital card

Scan the code

Once completed, the app will show a verification certificate confirming that your Emirates ID is authentic and has not been tampered with.