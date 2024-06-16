How to bring medicines into the UAE: A step-by-step guide for residents, visitors

A guide on the documents, procedures, and conditions to note for individuals, when travelling with a pet
The UAE has a zero-tolerance policy towards the recreational use of drugs, strictly enforced by the law* on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances. The law criminalises the production, import, export, transport, purchase, sale, possession, and storage of narcotic and psychotropic substances unless conducted as part of supervised and regulated medical or scientific activities in compliance with applicable laws.
It's essential to be aware of local medication laws when travelling to the UAE, as non-compliance can lead to serious consequences. Travellers must carry prescriptions for their medicines and verify whether their medications are controlled.
Controlled drugs in the UAE are substances that the government regulates due to their potential for abuse and dependence. These drugs are categorised under strict regulations, and their import, export, distribution, and use are closely monitored.
Narcotic and psychotropic (controlled drug - Class A or CDa) drugs are controlled and controlled medicines are administered to patients of acute and chronic diseases. They are mostly administered to in-patients.
Controlled drugs - Class B (CDb) are semi-controlled.
Controlled drugs typically include:
For controlled medications and semi-controlled substances, prior approval through the Ministry of Health and Prevention(Mohap) website is mandatory for UAE residents, tourists and transit passengers. Non-controlled and over-the-counter medications do not require this pre-approval.
This process typically requires detailed documentation, including a prescription and a letter from a doctor. Additionally, the quantity of medication allowed is usually limited to a supply sufficient for personal use during the stay in the UAE.
To apply for ministry approval, you need to have the following documents:
Prescription:
Medical report
A permit allows residents of the country to obtain approvals to import personal narcotic and psychotropic drugs through shipping companies.
— Login to the MoHAP website or smart app using the UAE PASS and click on 'services'.
— Click 'individual services' or use the search bar to find and select 'issue of a permit to import medicines for 'personal use'.
— Click on 'start service'.
— Login to the Ministry of health and prevention portal with your credentials or the UAE Pass
— From the dashboard, click 'new application' then select the service from the menu and click 'create application'
— Fill in the required fields and add 'medicine details'
— Click on 'attachments' to add the required documents, then click 'review' to review or edit the information.
— Click on submit
Time to process: Your application will be processed within three working days and is free of charges.
Guidelines for travellers carrying personal medicines into the UAE:
a) Controlled Medicines (Narcotic, Psychotropic, CDA and CDB)
1. For carrying narcotic drugs: Travellers who are coming in to or transiting through UAE require prior approval from Mohap.
2. The traveller should have in his/her possession the documents (in Arabic or English) mentioned below.
3. The above documents should be in the traveller's possession during the stay in the UAE and should be available on request for presentation to the authorities.
4. The traveller shall be required to present the above documents to the customs authorities at the port of entry and get signed and stamped by the customs officer.
5. Transit travellers have to comply with the required procedures when entering and leaving the UAE.
b) Regular medicines - Prescription-only medicines (POM)
A traveller to the UAE can carry along with him/her the POM medicines for his/her personal use for a period of not more than three months of consumption, provided that he/she has to carry a valid medical prescription.
c) Carrying of non-registered medicines
It is prohibited by the UAE* to bring non-registered medicines into UAE; therefore, travellers are not allowed to carry non-registered / banned medicines.
d) Carrying of cancelled medicines
Travellers are not allowed to carry cancelled medicines as these are considered to be banned for use in UAE.
Cancelled Medicines are either;
➤ have been registered previously with the Ministry of Health but cancelled afterwards because of safety or quality defects
➤ have not been authorised to register or distribute
e) Carrying of herbal medicines
Some drugs* are prohibited in the UAE, even if their use is permitted in the country of departure. For all other herbal medicines, follow the same procedure for regular (POM) medicines as described in section (b) above.
f) Medical devices
To carry medical devices containing any medicinal active ingredients mentioned in the above categories, a, b, c, d and e should follow the respective procedure.
For any enquiries related to the "procedures to be followed by travellers" contact with Narcotic and Psychotropic Control Section, Registration and Drug Control Department, Ministry of Health, UAE.
Tel: +97126117505/6117354 Fax +9712 6313742
Contact e-mails: ah.osman@moh.gov.ae mvashokan@moh.gov.ae
Applicable law
*Federal Law by Decree No. 30 of 2021
*Federal Law no 4 for 1983
*Schedule IV of Narcotic Law 14 of 1995 of UAE
