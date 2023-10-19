Getting married in UAE: Now, saying 'I do' can soon be done digitally

The goal is not just to teach them to read but to instil in them a love for reading that will accompany them into adulthood
By utilising the power of technology, getting married in the UAE will soon become easier as applying for a marriage certificate and signing the contract can be done remotely, and the digital signatures of both parties will be legally binding.
A videoconferencing software for matrimony is being displayed by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) at Gitex Global 2023 in Dubai. This service allows residents to apply for a marriage contract electronically. They can also receive approvals and complete payment procedures online.
To make it more convenient for the soon-to-be Mr & Mrs, booking an appointment to sign the marriage contract can be done remotely using video-conference technology.
Receiving the final marriage contract document will also be done electronically, noted ADJD, and the digital signatures of both parties are legally binding.
ADJD noted they are “demonstrating how digital technologies can be used to improve government performance and services and make the Abu Dhabi government more competitive globally, in line with the government's vision and direction.”
Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD undersecretary, earlier said “digital transformation and modern technologies have fundamentally transformed the judicial work system in Abu Dhabi, in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD.
