Getting married in UAE? How to apply for mandatory premarital screening

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 1:35 PM

Before printing those wedding invitations and receiving congratulations filled with best wishes, Muslim couples in the UAE are required to undergo a premarital medical fitness screening.

The mandatory premarital counselling and screening service aims to safeguard couples' health and make sure "no potential infections will be transmitted between them", according to the government's guidelines.

Pre-marriage medical tests are only a requirement for Muslims who want to tie the knot in the country while applicants for civil marriage are not required to undergo the screening.

The test checks for genetic, infectious or sexually transmitted diseases. It includes tests for infectious diseases, such as HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), Hepatitis B & C, syphilis, genetic diseases and anaemia.

The premarital screening service is available at Emirates Heal Services (EHS) healthcare centres across the UAE or SEHA and DoH in Abu Dhabi or the Government of Ajman.

Here's a guide on how to get the service via EHS.

Required documents

Three passport-size photos with white background

A copy of Emirates ID and passport

Attendants of a guardian for applicants younger than 18 years old

Process

Applications can be done either via the EHS website or by visiting any of the healthcare centres:

Via the EHS website

Visit ehs.gov.ae then select "Patient Services" Search for "Premarital Counselling and Screening" and click "start service" Log in to your account using your credentials or the UAE pass Fill in the required information and book the appropriate slot at the primary healthcare centres of EHS for your test. You can modify or cancel your appointment Receive an electronic consultation and head to the lab for blood collection A call will be received once the certificate is ready for collection