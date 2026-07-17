Up to Dh500 fine: Full list of violations in Abu Dhabi on e-scooters, bicycles

UAE residents have rapidly shifted toward bicycles and e-scooters as everyday modes of transport, especially as a last-mile option.

This has come with authorities in multiple emirates introducing rules covering minimum riding ages, helmet requirements and speed limits, among other such guidelines and restrictions.

Despite their convenience, bicycles and e-scooters carry real safety risks in the country's urban environment. Poor lane discipline, riding at night without lights, and using highways or main roads, are among major violations that riders may commit, unknowingly risking their lives.

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Non-compliance fines

The following violations apply to users of bicycles, electric bicycles, scooters, and authorised mini-mobility vehicles (whether for personal use, delivery services, or rental services). All of the below violations will bring in a penalty of Dh200 each:

Driving on roads with a speed limit of 60 kmph or more without prior authorisation.

Failing to comply with safety standards, requirements, traffic signs, and official guidance.

Not wearing a protective helmet and reflective vest or clothing while riding.

Parking outside designated areas or leaving the vehicle in a way that obstructs vehicles or pedestrians.

Attaching a bicycle to traffic light poles or lampposts.

Failing to maintain a safe distance from bicycles ahead, vehicles, or pedestrians.

Failing to give pedestrians the right of way or dismounting in restricted areas and at pedestrian crossings.

Carrying a passenger on a bicycle unless it is equipped with the manufacturer's approved passenger equipment.

Carrying a passenger on an electric or foot-propelled scooter.

Overloading a bicycle, causing it to become unbalanced.

Engaging in actions that endanger the rider or others.

Using an alarm or recorder in a way that causes noise or disturbs others.

Using a mobile phone or other distracting devices while riding.

Wearing headphones that block surrounding sounds while riding.

Riding against the direction of traffic (reverse riding).

Riding 20 kmph above the speed limit.

Failing to reduce speed at road entrances, exits, and pedestrian crossings.

Riding during hazardous weather or zero-visibility conditions.

Holding onto a moving vehicle or trailer while riding a bicycle, e-bike, or scooter.

Failing to stop at least 5 metres away from a stopped school bus.

Bicycle use violations

The following apply to privately owned and rented bicycles, electric bicycles, and scooters. Each of these penalties will bring in Dh200 per violation:

Using bicycles that do not meet approved technical specifications.

Failure to install a steering wheel bell or beeper.

Failure to install: A visible white front light. A red rear light that operates at night and is connected to the brakes. Reflectors on both the right and left sides.

No functioning rear-wheel brakes.

Using worn-out or loose tyres.

Failure to properly secure and tighten bicycle cables and components.

Modifying or increasing the torque of bicycles, e-bikes, or scooters beyond the manufacturer's specifications.

Banned from riding here

The following are prohibited unless specifically authorised. These violations will bring in Dh500 per violation: