From SRK to David Beckham: A look at 10 celebrities who call Dubai home

Check out how these stars are living in style in the ultimate destination for the rich and famous

File photos

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 4:21 PM

French influencer Nabilla Leona Benattia-Vergara on Wednesday joined the star-studded cast of celebrities who are investing in Dubai's booming real estate market. Her latest acquisition of a Dh20-million penthouse in Damac Bay by Cavalli is proof that celebrities just can't get enough of the city's luxury living.

From football and tennis legends to Bollywood stars, Dubai is home to the crème de la crème of celebs. So, let's take a closer look at 10 of the hottest properties owned by these A-listers, and see what makes Dubai the ultimate destination for the rich and famous.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, sure knows how to live like royalty in Dubai. The superstar owns a sprawling 7,000sqft villa on K Frond in Palm Jumeirah, fit for a king like himself. He reportedly received this luxurious property as a gift from Nakheel in 2007, which led to him getting tangled up in a tax dispute with Indian authorities. Despite the legal drama, SRK loves his Dubai home, treating it as a perfect holiday getaway with his family.

2. Roger Federer

Dubai's exclusive Le Reve tower has a dreamy resident, and it's none other than tennis legend Roger Federer. He bought the presidential penthouse in 2014, realising he needed a warm winter getaway from his two homes in Switzerland. The tower overlooks a marina filled with yachts worth millions, making him feel right at home. And he's got some famous neighbours too, including two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso. The six-bedroom apartment features an expansive foyer and a powder room fit for royalty. It's no wonder Federer is always on top of his game - even when it comes to real estate.

3. David and Victoria Beckham

Victoria praises romantic David Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham aren't just a power couple in the world of sports and fashion, they're also big players in Dubai's real estate game. In 2008, they snapped up a 7-bedroom villa in Palm Jumeirah for Dh5.9M. But that wasn't enough for the Beckhams, who in 2009 decided to add another property to their collection -- a luxurious pad in the Burj Khalifa, one of the most coveted locations in the city. The price tag? A cool Dh18M. Because why settle for one dream home when you can have two, right?

4. Huda Kattan

Iraqi-American makeup artist, blogger, and entrepreneur Huda Kattan relocated to Dubai in 2006 and has since called The Palm Jumeirah her residence. Her makeup and beauty empire, Huda Beauty, has made her a household name across the globe, with thousands of women using her products and following her on Instagram where she has a whopping 52.5 million followers.

It seems Huda has found a perfect place to showcase her talents, as Dubai's luxury lifestyle and glamorous vibe align perfectly with her brand. Plus, we're pretty sure her makeup room is just as impressive as her social media following!

5. Abhishek-Aishwarya

Reuters file photo

When it comes to luxury holiday homes in Dubai, the Bachchan family certainly knows how to do it in style! Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Bollywood power couple, have a stunning villa in Sanctuary Falls Jumeirah Golf Estates. The community features tranquil water features, making it the perfect getaway spot.

The couple purchased their luxurious holiday home in 2013, and they are frequently spotted here, spending quality time with their daughter Aradhya. However, amidst all the glitz and glamour of their celebrity lives, there are rumours of the couple splitting up. Perhaps their stunning holiday home will help them to reconcile -there's nothing like a luxurious villa in Dubai to soothe a broken heart.

6. Michel Salgado

Spanish football star Michel Salgado, known for his time with Real Madrid and Blackburn Rovers, has made Dubai his home with his family. Salgado, who runs a football academy, was announced as the official 'Sports Ambassador' for Al Jalila Foundation in 2021, championing charitable causes. In an interview with Sharp Magazine back in 2017, Salgado shared his love for Dubai, saying, "I came to Dubai for the first time in 2003 and fell in love with the city and the opportunities it offers." It seems the city has been a winning goal for Salgado both on and off the pitch.

7. Lindsay Lohan

AP file

Lindsay Lohan, the Hollywood starlet, might have left behind her life in the US to protect her privacy, but she's found a new home in Dubai. The city's vibrant culture, diverse cuisine, and year-round sunshine have captured her heart. Lindsay's even become a pro at cooking the classic Arabic dish, machboos. And it seems like she and her husband have no plans of leaving anytime soon. As she puts it, "My husband and I like it here."

8. Shilpa Shetty

AFP file

Shilpa Shetty, the Bollywood actress who rose to fame on both the big screen and in reality TV, is a familiar face in Dubai. In 2010, her husband Raj Kundra gifted her an apartment in Burj Khalifa as an anniversary present. However, it seems the actress needed more space, as she later upgraded to a sprawling villa in Palm Jumeirah. After all, with 28.4 million followers on Instagram and a wellness influencer to boot, she needs room for all those yoga mats!

9. Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis star, and her husband, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, have been living in Dubai for over a decade now, and recently moved to their new abode in Al Barsha. However, all may not be well in their paradise, as rumours of a rift between the power couple continue to swirl. Sania recently shared an Iftaar celebration video on Instagram, enjoying the delicacies with her son, but with no sign of Shoaib. With this being the second time she has snubbed him, following their Umrah trip to Saudi Arabia, it seems the couple may have ended their relationship. We hope that they can work things out and continue to enjoy their beautiful life in Dubai.

10. Mukesh Ambani

PTI

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani knows how to live in style, having built the world's most expensive private residence, the 27-storey Antilla in Mumbai. However, he has now set his sights on Dubai as nothing matches the quality of life here. Recently, he spent a whopping $163 million on Dubai's most expensive villa, following his purchase of an $80 million 10-bedroom beachside mansion a few months earlier, reportedly for his youngest son. With homes like these, it's clear that the Ambanis have upgraded from the Antilla, proving that when it comes to luxury living, nothing beats Dubai.

