Dubai’s Global Village opens: Fire and laser show, 3D projection, miniature city among new attractions

New bus route announced; takes total number of services to multicultural park to five

Photo: Neeraj Murali/KT

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 6:22 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 6:57 PM

A mesmerising new hourly fire and laser show performed atop the world’s largest underwater LED screen at the Dragon Lake will be staged at the brand new edition of Global Village that opened its gates to the public on Wednesday.

Moreover, the iconic Dallah at the Gate of the World will be another cynosure of all eyes with never-before-seen 3D projection shows.

This year, the entertainment hub has begun its activities one week earlier than usual with a host of new attractions and experiences and will run until April 28, 2024.

Additionally, there will be more than 195 rides and games at Carnaval, besides other attractions including 10 new exhibits at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, and the largest House of Fear in the region.

New attractions

This year, Global Village is also introducing Mini World, a brand new destination that celebrates cultures from around the world through miniature landmarks, street food offerings, new game and adventure zones and a mini golf zone.

With a packed schedule of 40,000 shows, the destination brings together beloved characters, concerts, street performances, and the all-new Cyber City Stunt Show – Powered by Surge. International acts like AAINJAA, Fusion Japan, and DholFoundation will also grace the Main Stage. The Kids’ Theatre will host favourites like Peter Rabbit and PJ Masks.

This year, the VIP parking zone has been relocated to the Cultural Gate and entrances and exits have been expanded with the addition of new lanes to accommodate more cars and provide a smoother journey to and from Global Village.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced an additional bus route, Route 107, from Al Nahda Bus Station, complementing the existing four routes from various locations.

Ticket options too have been changed to cater to every preference. The ‘Value’ ticket encourages weekday visits, valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays), while the ‘Any Day’ ticket offers flexibility for entry on any day, including public holidays.

Tickets purchased on the mobile app or website receive a 10% discount. Any Day tickets would cost Dh30 at the gate while they are available for Dh27 online. As for Value tickets, they cost Dh25 at the gate and Dh22.5 if purchased online.

Visitors will get to explore more than 90 cultures through 27 pavilions, 3,500 shopping outlets and several dining options.

Functioning from Sunday to Wednesday from 4pm to midnight, the destination will stay open till 1am from Thursday to Sunday. Tuesdays are reserved exclusively for ladies and families except when it is a public holiday.

Last year the destination welcomed a record-breaking 9 million guests, with more visitors expected this year.

ALSO READ: