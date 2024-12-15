Dubai: Your Nol card guide; all you need to know about RTA's public transport pass

KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Are you one of the millions of commuters using the Dubai Metro? If so, then you are probably familiar with what a Nol card is.

This sleek, versatile card helps residents commute around the city with ease. There are different types of Nol cards that can cater to a multitude of requirements.

Regardless of whether you're on the driverless Dubai Metro, the iconic Dubai Tram or even on the affordable waterbus – you can pay for it all, and more, using this handy card. Here is everything you need to know about Nol cards in Dubai:

What are the types of Nol cards?

There are four types of Nol cards you can choose from. Each one caters to different needs and offers different benefits to users. Here is the list:

1. Silver card

The most popular card used by commuters is the Silver Nol card. This card can be used across RTA public transport services.

2. Gold card

The Gold Nol card is an upgrade to the Silver card, allowing holders of this card to access a separate cabin in the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram. Riders with this card pay double the fare to access the 'Gold Class Cabin' of the public transport services. This card can also be used across transport services.

3. Red ticket

If you don't intend to use the Metro or Tram regularly, you can choose the Red Nol ticket. This disposable ticket can be used for a limited duration and is limited to just the Metro and Tram.

4. Personal card

A Personal Nol card is only available for some residents who are eligible for it. This 'Blue Nol card' (what it is commonly known as) gives its holders a 50 per cent concession on fares. This card is also linked to the user's Emirates ID, allowing them to easily top-up or report a lost card.

To get more information on the cost of these cards and their benefits or eligibility, click here.

How to get a Nol card?

You can buy a Nol card through an application (if you have a Samsung or Huawei phone) or by heading to the nearest Metro station.

- Through the app (only applicable for Samsung, Huawei users)

a. Download the Nol Pay application on your phone

b. Register or log in using UAE Pass.

c. Select the option to 'Buy Virtual Nol card' and pay.

- In person

You can purchase a Nol card in person at a your nearest Dubai Metro station. To do so you just have to go to the Ticket Office counter or a Ticket vending machine and ask for the Nol card you wish to purchase.

How much is the minimum balance?

The minimum balance on any Nol card is Dh7.5.

How and where to top up Nol card?

There are five different places where you can top up your Nol card. They are listed below:

1. At a Metro station: You can use a kiosk or the information desk to top up your Nol card.

2. Through RTA apps: You can recharge your cards through the Nol pay app, the RTA app, or the S'hail app.

3. Dubai Now app: You can top up your Nol card through this RTA partner app.

4. RTA website: You can top up your Nol card on the official RTA website, the process, too, is fairly easy.

5. Solar top-up machines: Some bus stops have solar-powered top up machines. These can be used to recharge your Nol card.

For more details on how you can top-up your Nol card and where you can do so, click here.

How much is the minimum top-up amount?

The minimum top-up amount differs on the basis of where you are recharging your card. The minimum recharge amount top top your card at a Metro station ticket office is Dh50.

If you are recharging your card through a kiosk/ticket vending machine or online, you can recharge your card for Dh5.

How do I personalise my Nol card?

Personalising your Nol card means that it will be linked to your Emirates ID – opening up a host of benefits you can get access to. You can personalise your existing Silver or Gold Nol card online for just Dh30.