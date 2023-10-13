Dubai: Winter camping season begins on Tuesday; how to apply for permits

Here's a guide to reserving a campsite and the rules that campers must follow

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 2:14 PM

Winter is here, and the desert is calling — time to pitch your tents! The Dubai Municipality (DM) on Friday announced the start of a temporary camping season at Al Awir desert area.

Starting Tuesday, October 17, until April 2024, the family-friendly campsite will be open to outdoor lovers. Necessary amenities and services have been set up for visitors' convenience.

Certain spaces have been reserved for people of determination and senior citizens, while several sites were allocated to business owners, who can offer goods and services to campers.

Registration

Campsite reservations are open to residents, and they must obtain permits before pitching a tent in these areas.

After permits are issued, applicants will be allowed to construct their own camping space with a temporary fence. It can be arranged according to their preferences, as long it is for family use.

The municipality has set aside a location for government partners who wish to design their own camps.

Residents may register their winter camping requests through https://wintercamp.dm.gov.ae/.

Camping areas can be single or double, with one measuring 20 by 20m and the other spanning 20 by 40 metres. Double camping is allowed only in outdoor areas.

Camping rules

The Dubai Municipality has established a series of rules to manage camping activities and ensure public safety:

Adhere to the camp's temporary private use.

Permits cannot be used or leased to third parties or for other commercial purposes, as well as abiding by laws, customs, rituals, and traditions.

A temporary fence must be built.

The camp's digital dashboard must be placed in a public area.

The camp and all associated items must be removed after the permit expires.

Any digging or excavations must be stopped.

The conditions also state the importance of maintaining hygiene and good appearance of the campsite, and following fire safety rules.

Fire extinguishers must be present inside the camp.

Fireworks are prohibited.

Sand bikes inside the camp area cannot be driven at speeds greater than 20kmph.

Floodlights and speakers cannot be used.

