Dubai: Want to ride a jet ski? How to get a licence; fees, documents explained

Are you a Dubai resident or tourist who wants to enjoy time on a jet ski on the weekends? Or are you a sports trainer who will work to help individuals trying to ride a jet ski? For either of these, you need a licence by the relevant authorities.

First, you need to register and apply for a licence for the vehicle itself, and you also need a marine driving licence to ride the jet ski.

To apply for a craft licence, go to the official website of the Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA). Click on DMA services on the menu at the top, and then select 'marine craft registration. Issuing a licence for a jet ski falls under the 'pleasure marine crafts' category according to a call centre agent, although there may be certain exceptions.

You can also apply through the customer happiness centres or DMA smart application.

Required documents for craft licence

After logging in through UAE Pass or the personal account, the applicant must start an online application and attach the following required documents. After approval of the request, the customer can select the inspection appointment and pay the fees.

In preparation of the inspection, it is important to make sure all the technical requirements are met. The documents required for the first step of the online request are as follows:

Valid Emirates ID card and passport copy for UAE citizens

Valid Emirates ID card, passport copy and UAE residence visa for expatriates

For expatriates: Proof of total income of Dh20,000 and above, or a copy of partnership in a Dubai issued trade license, or a copy of title deed for free hold property owners to whom the residence law is not applicable

For new marine craft: Copy of marine craft builder certificate, or any document from the manufacturer or supplier listing the marine craft details, or copy of proof of ownership document, or marine craft purchase invoice attested by the authorised entity.

For previously registered marine craft in UAE: Copy of the marine craft cancellation certificate, and copy of sale agreement attested by the authorised entity.

For new, imported marine craft: Copy of marine craft builder certificate or any document from the manufacturer or supplier listing the marine craft details or copy of marine craft purchase invoice attested by the authorised entity.

For previously registered, imported marine craft: Copy of the marine craft cancellation certificate, and copy of sale agreement attested by the authorised entity.

Copy of customs clearance certificate issued by the competent authorities.

Copy of confirmation certificate from approved supplier to license radio communication devices (VHF) applicable (for pleasure marine crafts more than 35ft, which is 10.67m)

Copy of environment specifications certificate issued by Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA), for the new petrol outboard marine engines

Copy of mortgaged marine craft deed between the mortgagor and the mortgagee (if applicable)

Copy of UAE yacht code certificates (if applicable)

Process after inspection

After passing the technical inspection, the customer shall visit Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority (Coast Guard) office to install a safety and security transponder for the marine craft.

The installation must be done in accordance with the requirements of the Coast Guard and the original installation certificate should be delivered to DMCA.

The insurance details must then be updated in the DMCA portal or smart applications.

Attach the required documents for the second stage, as listed below, and pay the applicable fees.

Required documents for after inspection

Valid technical inspection pass certificate for the marine craft issued by DMCA (For new brand pleasure marine craft less than 24m and up to 12 passengers)

Copy of insurance policy valid for 13 months, issued by an insurance firm licensed to operate in the Emirate.

Copy of valid trailer registration or copy of valid annual berth contract issued by marine club or a marina in the Emirate.

After completing all the procedures, an electronic copy of the marine craft licence and certificate will be available in the customer account. The customer can also contact the authority to print and deliver the original licence and marine craft certificate with additional cost.

Once the customer receives the licence, the next step is to install the telecommunication device (VHF) if applicable.

According to the DMA website, the marine craft licence application shall be cancelled automatically in case of failing to fulfil all requirements within three months as of application submission date, and the paid fees will not be refunded.

Marine craft driving licence

Those interested in riding a jet ski must also apply for a pleasure marine craft driving licence through the website, smart applications, or customer centres.

A jet ski driving licence will be issued for the following categories of vehicles:

Pleasure marine craft licence for craft up to 12m long (applicant must be at least 16 years old)

Pleasure marine craft temporary driving licence (for visitors)

Pleasure marine craft driving licence

Applicants who meet the age criteria can then apply for a licence, provided they have completed a training course in a certified training centre, in or outside the country. The required documents are as follows:

Marine crew licensing application form

A declaration of medical fitness (see below on how to access)

Recent personal photo with white background

Original Emirates ID and copy of passport for UAE nationals

Original Emirates ID, copy of passport, and valid residence visa for expatriates

Original certificate of course completion, issued by DMCA certified training centres in UAE

Original licence/certificate of course completion and equivalency certificate issued by Dubai Maritime Authority (for foreign certificate holders)

To download the medical fitness form, visit the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation website. Click on 'about us' from the menu at the top, and then select 'our entities' and go to 'Dubai Maritime Authority' from the drop-down menu. Then, click on 'marine information', and scroll down to application forms under which you will find 'Declaration of medical fitness - MED3' form

Required documents for pleasure marine craft temporary licence

Visitors can apply for a temporary marine craft driving licence. The applicant must not be less than 18 years old. The required documents are:

Marine crew licensing application form

Application for foreign visitors' marine craft permit (see below on how to access)

Recent personal photograph with white background

Copy of passport and valid visit visa

Original certificate of course completion, issued by DMCA certified training centres in UAE

Original licence and equivalency certificate issued by Dubai Maritime Authority (for foreign certificate holders) To download the application for foreign visitors' marine craft permit form, visit the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation website. Click on 'about us' from the menu at the top, and then select 'our entities' and go to 'Dubai Maritime Authority' from the drop-down menu. Then, click on 'marine information', and scroll down to application forms, under which you will find 'application for foreign visitors' marine craft permit' form Equivalency for foreign certificate holders If an applicant has a certificate from a certified training centre out of the country, certificate or licence equivalency is required. The applicant must submit the following documents: Marine crew licensing application form

Original certificate or licence

Copy of passport, ID and residence visa The customer will then be notified of the status of the equivalency application and any procedures to be completed. The equivalency certificate shall only be valid for one month from date of approval. The authority also provides, through its offices or certified centres, theoretical and practical test services as well as assessment of holders of foreign or expired certificates and others. This is to ensure that the applicant is aware of all marine craft driving requirements, laws and regulations applicable in the emirate. Marine sports trainer permit In order to be a jet ski trainer, the applicant needs to obtain a marine sports trainer permit. The documents required as follows: Marine crew licensing application form

Recent personal photograph with white background

Original Emirates ID and passport copy for UAE nationals

Original Emirates ID card, copy of passport, and valid residence visa (for expatriates) provided that the applicant shall not be less than 20 years old.

Original medical fitness certificate issued by DMCA certified medical centres

Original, valid good conduct certificate issued by Dubai Police General Headquarters

Original request letter from employer, stating that the applicant works as marine sports trainer

Proof of acquired rescue, relief and first aid skills in water

Training certificate in using jet skis and water sports equipment or experience in the same field of no less than one year Fees Pleasure marine craft licence – Dh120

Pleasure marine craft driving licence issuance – Dh620

