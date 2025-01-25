Sat, Jan 25, 2025 | Rajab 25, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Dubai: Want to play football, cricket? Book a sports field for free; here's how

The ground can be reserved for one-hour slots from 8am to 11pm

Published: Sat 25 Jan 2025, 1:41 PM

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Want to kick ball with friends? Want to get together for a cricket match? Or do you want to shoot some hoops with family? In Dubai, citizens and residents can book a sports field for free through the municipality website, or through the 'destinations and more' application.

The same individual can book the field no more than once a week, unless there are no reservations for the field. The ground can be reserved for slots of one hour each. Here is a guide on locations, timings, and some points to note.

Steps to apply

  1. Visit the Dubai Municipality website.
  2. Under services, select the recreation and events category.
  3. Select book sports fields, and click on apply now. Alternatively, you can book a sports field through the destinations and more application
  4. Choose the specific court you wish to book according to the sport you wish to play, under the list of parks, for instance, a basketball court or a sand volleyball ground.
  5. Then, click on the date and time slot you wish to reserve.
  6. Once you reserve the slot, you will receive a reference number which must be shown to the park employee when you arrive.

Points to note

  • Wear appropriate sportswear on the ground
  • The sports field can be reserved for one hour only. If you face any technical issues on the website, contact the call centre at 800900
  • The same person can not reserve the field for more than once a week unless there are no reservations for the ground
  • Eating is not allowed on the field
  • If you are late by more than 15 minutes, the park management reserves the right to allocate the field to other users
  • Keep the site clean, and the user must assume responsibility for damages
  • The administration is not responsible for any theft, loss of belongings, or personal accidents, according to the Dubai Municipality website
  • Compliance with sports field instructions is a must

Locations, timing

The sports field can be used from 8am to 11pm. However, you can not book an appointment after 10pm.

Here is a list of the parks where you can book a sports ground:

  • Al Barsha Pond Park
  • Al Nahda Pond Park
  • Al Qouz Pond Park
  • Al Twar Pond Park
  • Al Barsha Second Park 1
  • Al Barsha Second Park 2
  • Al Barsha Second Park 3
  • Al Quoz Park
  • Al Barsha South Park
  • Al Sufouh Park
  • Al Safa Park 2
  • Al Satwa Park
  • Al Lyseli Park
  • Al Mankhool Park
  • Hor Al Anz Park
  • Al Hamriyah Park
  • Al Garhoud Park 1
  • Al Garhoud Park 2
  • Al Muhaisnah First Park
  • Abu Hail Park
  • Al Muhaisnah Second Park
  • Oud Al Muteena First Park
  • Al Mizhar First Park 1
  • Al Rashidiya Park
  • Nad Shama Park
  • Al Mizhar Second Park
  • Nad Al Hamar Park
  • Mirdif Park
  • Uptown Mirdif Park
  • Al Warqa Third Park 1
  • Jafiliya Community Facility 1
  • Hatta Hill Park
  • Al Awir Park

