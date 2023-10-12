Dubai: Run for a chance to win Dh21,100 in first-ever Nakheel Palm Run announced

Registrations now open for the race taking place on November 4, which is open to People of Determination

by Web Desk Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 4:51 PM

The iconic Palm Jumeirah is set to host thousands of runners as they hit the streets for the inaugural Nakheel Palm Run 2023, as revealed by Dubai's property developer on Thursday.

The Nakheel Palm Run encourages Dubai residents to challenge themselves and participate in sporting events which promote a healthy, balanced, and holistic lifestyle. The Run is open to People of Determination. The route is fully accessible and secured for people of determination with a support team on site available for any assistance.

Taking place on Palm Jumeirah on Saturday 4 November, the Nakheel Palm Run offers the perfect opportunity for those looking to tick off their 30x30 for the day, during the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2023.

The race, in partnership with Race ME, is open to runners of all levels and abilities, so whether you're a seasoned marathon runner or someone who is just starting out, there's a distance for everyone. The competition offers distances of 21.1km, 10km, and 5km for those above the age of 16 and a 1km course for children aged 4 to 15, ensuring participation from all running enthusiasts. The racing route covers The Crescent, the semi-circular road which forms the outer edge of The Palm as well as the running track in Al Ittihad Park which is at the centre of The Palm’s trunk.

In addition to the great course, participants in the Nakheel Palm Run stand a chance to win Dh21,100 in cash prizes and will receive a finisher's medal, as well as an event t-shirt as memorabilia.

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer, Nakheel said: “At Nakheel, we remain committed to supporting and promoting sports and fitness whilst contributing towards improved community health and wellbeing. Our latest initiative brings together men, women, and children as well as People of Determination to engage in group sporting activities and adopt a physically active lifestyle. The Nakheel Palm Run adds to the list of Dubai’s action-packed fitness events and the city’s fitness culture and will certainly be a landmark event on Dubai’s sporting calendar.”

Jon Norris, Race Director, RaceME added: “We pride ourselves in bringing leading sporting events to the UAE and making every weekend exciting, safe and fun for all. Our partnership with Nakheel is a testament to our commitment to providing engaging community activities and promoting sports to foster a healthy and active lifestyle. We look forward to welcoming participants to the Nakheel Palm Run to embark on a journey of self-discovery, determination, and above all experiencing one of Dubai’s most exhilarating running events on the world’s most iconic destinations.”

Palm Jumeirah offers the perfect venue for land and water sports with stunning views of the manmade islands and the Arabian Gulf. Participants can embark their journey on foot and enjoy a challenging yet rewarding running experience with spectacular scenery of the quintessential Palm Jumeirah.

Nakheel is home to iconic waterfront residences, including Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Islands. Nakheel continues to support, sponsor and host prestigious international sporting events such as the recent UAE Tour 2023, the Dubai World Cup, Dubai 7s Netball, the Roy Nasr Triathlon and UAE Cycling Federation’s Dubai Islands Open Challenge race that took place earlier this year. Recently, Nakheel announced sponsorship of The Dubai Diggers, one of the most successful dragon boat racing teams in the world as well as sponsorship of the Dubai Police Rowing Team and Dubai Police Olympics Rowing Team, promoting athletic excellence and a healthy lifestyle.

