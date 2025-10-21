Dubai: How to set up shop at RTA metro stations; where to apply

Are you a store owner who wants to sell your goods in Dubai's bustling metro stations? The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) offers spaces for rent in their metro and tram stations, where those interested can conduct business activities.

The authority said it has had "successful partnerships with private players in the past and have unveiled new projects in association with global private partners".

Local and global businesses can offer their services to a vast audience of daily commuters, and contribute to the growth of the national economy.

To lease commercial spaces in the Metro and Tram stations, here are the steps to follow:

Visit RTA's website, and click on Business and Corporate,

Select 'Invest with RTA' and go to investment opportunities

The website will list available spaces in the metro stations. It features information such as rent, electricity, area, and certain business activities that are not permitted.

The website also has a widget which allows those interested to get a 360-degree digital view of the unit.

Those who want to register their interest must log in using their RTA account. For further inquiries, potential investors can email the contact provided in the RTA website.

RTA also allows public and private sector companies a chance to own the naming right for a station. Launched in 2008, this unique concept means that a metro station can be named after a business.