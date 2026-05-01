No minimum investment for Dubai property visa; cost, how to apply

Dubai has recently updated its two-year property visa requirements, easing the eligibility to receive one. This residency allows you to live in the city and benefit from a highly developed living and investment environment, with a streamlined and efficient application process.

Now, the minimum property value requirement of Dh750,000 has been scrapped for individual investors, meaning there is no minimum investment requirement for them to obtain a visa.

However, if more than one person jointly owns the property, each investor must hold a share worth at least Dh400,000 to be eligible to apply for the residency visa, even if ownership is split equally.

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Here is everything you need to know to obtain the visa:

Eligibility

Single property owner

If you are the sole owner of a property in Dubai, you can apply for the 2-year residence visa with no minimum property value requirement.

Multiple property owners

If the property is jointly owned, each owner must hold a minimum share of Dh400,000 to be eligible

Documents needed

To sponsor a family in Dubai, you must provide the following papers with your application:

Title deed of a property in Dubai (properties issued from other Emirates or from DIFC are not accepted)

Liability / No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the bank (if the property is mortgaged) or a payment statement from the developer (if the property is developer-financed)

A clear passport copy (Passport valid more than 6 months).

Old Emirates ID (If applicable).

A high-quality applicant digital photo that matches the ICP specifications

Health insurance (from any insurance company in UAE)

Dubai Police issued a certificate of good conduct and behavior addressed to the Dubai Land Department (for residents, use the Dubai Police mobile app; for non-residents, please visit the Dubai Police station in Port Rashid).

Applicants from the following countries Must Bring their National ID: Iran, Pakistan, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan

Cost

New property investor visa: Dh10,545

Property investor visa renewal: Dh8,215

Property investor visa cancellation: Dh1,239

How to apply

Applying for the visa is fairly easy. Applicants just need to visit the official webite (https://dldcube.com/en/investor-new-applications-for-2-years/) and follow the steps below: