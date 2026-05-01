No minimum investment for Dubai property visa; cost, how to apply
Here is all you need to know about the 2-year Dubai property investment visa and its recent changes
- PUBLISHED: Fri 1 May 2026, 1:09 PM
Dubai has recently updated its two-year property visa requirements, easing the eligibility to receive one. This residency allows you to live in the city and benefit from a highly developed living and investment environment, with a streamlined and efficient application process.
Now, the minimum property value requirement of Dh750,000 has been scrapped for individual investors, meaning there is no minimum investment requirement for them to obtain a visa.
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However, if more than one person jointly owns the property, each investor must hold a share worth at least Dh400,000 to be eligible to apply for the residency visa, even if ownership is split equally.
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Here is everything you need to know to obtain the visa:
Eligibility
Single property owner
If you are the sole owner of a property in Dubai, you can apply for the 2-year residence visa with no minimum property value requirement.
Multiple property owners
If the property is jointly owned, each owner must hold a minimum share of Dh400,000 to be eligible
Documents needed
To sponsor a family in Dubai, you must provide the following papers with your application:
Title deed of a property in Dubai (properties issued from other Emirates or from DIFC are not accepted)
Liability / No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the bank (if the property is mortgaged) or a payment statement from the developer (if the property is developer-financed)
A clear passport copy (Passport valid more than 6 months).
Old Emirates ID (If applicable).
A high-quality applicant digital photo that matches the ICP specifications
Health insurance (from any insurance company in UAE)
Dubai Police issued a certificate of good conduct and behavior addressed to the Dubai Land Department (for residents, use the Dubai Police mobile app; for non-residents, please visit the Dubai Police station in Port Rashid).
Applicants from the following countries Must Bring their National ID: Iran, Pakistan, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan
Cost
New property investor visa: Dh10,545
Property investor visa renewal: Dh8,215
Property investor visa cancellation: Dh1,239
How to apply
Applying for the visa is fairly easy. Applicants just need to visit the official webite (https://dldcube.com/en/investor-new-applications-for-2-years/) and follow the steps below:
Read and accept the terms and conditions
Select whether or not the applicant is living in the UAE
Upload documents and fill out the applications
Sumbit application and complete payment