Dubai Municipality announces 'happiness vehicle' initiative

The Dubai Municipality has launched a new mobile service that shall make life easier for senior citizens and people of determination in the emirate.
Called 'happiness vehicle', the initiative will allow the community to get help whenever they have to complete transactions.
All seniors and people of determination have to do is book the vehicle by specifying the required service and their location. Then, an employee from the municipality will visit their residence to help them with the service.
“The first phase of the initiative will facilitate services including submission of requests for a copy of approved engineering drawings; copy of the completion certificate; issuance of ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificates; issuance or renewal of the land map; pest control services; requests for agricultural pest control; and bulky waste transportation," explained Manal Obeid bin Yaarouf, director of Customer Happiness Department at Dubai Municipality.
Customers can book the vehicle by contacting the Municipality Call Centre at 800900. He or she will receive a call from the centre so the date and location can be finalised and verified prior to the visit.
The employee will then head to the customer’s residence to offer the service and hand over the documents required for the services directly.
Wesam Lootah, CEO of Corporate Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality, said: “The Happiness Vehicle initiative embodies the municipality's commitment to social responsibility towards customers, especially those from the categories of senior citizens aged 60 years and above, and people of determination.
"This initiative also reflects its keenness to provide them with the best services...in addition to activating smart applications that will allow them to apply for municipal services more efficiently and quickly."
The municipality had conducted several pilot visits with the vehicle, and these showed how useful the service is to the community. The trial was also aimed at enhancing the performance of the Happiness Vehicle and those in charge of the initiative by collecting feedback and suggestions to further improve the experience.
