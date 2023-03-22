Dubai: Meet 23-year-old housewife who spends Dh20,000 every month on beauty, self-care regimen

Aspiring doctor goes viral after flaunting her extravagant lifestyle on TikTok

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 5:43 PM

Dubai has long been known for its luxurious and extravagant lifestyle, but the self-care routine of one resident is another matter altogether. Linda Andrade, a self-described 'beauty lover', spends almost Dh20,000 every month on her glam and wellness regimen.

Linda’s monthly lifestyle spend has gone viral on social. The 23-year-old recently said on TikTok that she spent $500 (Dh1,836) on hair, $750 (Dh2,755) on skincare and makeup, and $700 (Dh2,570) on personal training. She also spent $500 (Dh1,836) on spas besides body-sculpting and laser treatment.

But that's not all. Linda also spends $100 (Dh367) on food supplements and $600 (Dh2,203) on manicures. And designer wear tots up to $2,000 (Dh7,345) on average every month.

“Taking care of yourself is a form of self-love and self-respect. For me, Dh20,000 per month is a reasonable amount to spend on self-care," she says. However, she is quick to clarify that her spending is not limited to self-indulgence alone.

“I make regular contributions to charitable causes through zakaat and sadqa," says Linda, who is currently pursuing a career in medicine in her home country US. "With Ramadan coming up, I'm especially motivated to do a lot of charity work."

Linda Naseeruddin, originally a Jordanian, moved to the US when she was two years old and grew up in California. She met her husband Ricky Andrade in a gym four years ago and the two got married. Ricky is a successful entrepreneur with multiple businesses, including currency trading. "My husband earns well and takes good care of me,” says Linda. “He doesn’t object to my spending.”

“The most expensive thing I have bought for myself is a three-carat diamond ring that cost me $22,000 (Dh80,794). I usually shop at malls, and I'm planning to gift myself a Chanel handbag for my 24th birthday next month.”

In 2021, Linda and Ricky visited Dubai as tourists and fell in love with the city, ultimately deciding to move there.

Here are more of her snaps in the city:

"Dubai is home," says Linda, who now resides in the city with her husband. She has expressed her interest in appearing in reality TV, especially Dubai Bling and Real Housewives of Dubai: “I am the perfect candidate for both shows, and I hope they give me a role."

