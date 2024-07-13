Dubai: Lost or damaged driving licence? Here's how to apply for a replacement

You must schedule an appointment with the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority
In the recent past, applying for a driving licence in Dubai was stressful and time-consuming. From processing all the requirements to jumping through hoops to pass all the theoretical and practical tests – acquiring a driving licence was not for the faint of heart.
However, now, the Dubai government has taken multiple steps to ease the process of acquiring a licence. Those wishing to learn how to drive can get the coveted licence in 8 different ways. In some cases, one can even skip classes and do the test directly.
It's not just the process of getting a driver's licence that has eased – replacing a lost or damaged licence is simple, too.
Here's your guide on how to apply for a replacement:
If you're a Dubai resident whose driving licence got lost or damaged, you may be eligible to apply for this service.
You only need to present your Emirates ID to apply for a replacement to your lost or damaged driver's permit.
If you're younger than 21 years old, you only need to pay Dh100. Meanwhile, if you're 21 years old or older, you will pay Dh300. Additionally, all applicants regardless of age will need to prepare Dh20 or more to pay for the knowledge and innovation fees.
Your licence will be valid up until the remaining validity period of your damaged or lost permit.
You can apply through the RTA website by entering your Emirates ID, driver's licence details, or traffic file number.
Likewise, you can apply for a replacement through the RTA app.
You can also apply for a replacement through Mahboub Chatbot on the RTA website.
If you don't feel like going to the website or downloading the app, you can also apply for a replacement through self-service machines.
Once your application has been approved, you will receive a temporary driving licence by email while awaiting your new licence. You can claim your new driver's licence at self-service machines or customer happiness centres in Deira or Al Barsha.
If you have an Apple device, you can receive your electronic licence from the Apple Wallet through the RTA Dubai App.
Meanwhile, you can also opt to have your new licence delivered to you. Through the delivery service, you only need to pay the following:
