Dubai: How to use water taxi, ferry, abra; tickets, routes, fares explained

The city has an efficient marine transport system apart from buses, metro, tram and taxis

Published: Tue 5 Nov 2024, 3:05 PM

Photo: File

Photo: File

Even though Dubai is a city bustling with millions of personal cars and some top-of-the-line luxury vehicles, the emirate prides itself on a top-of-the-line and efficient public transport system.

Apart from plenty of taxis that can be hailed on the street or through ride-hailing apps, Dubai has a proper network of buses across the emirate and to all the other emirates, as well as slick metro that works to clockwork precision. And certain areas are also connected by the tram.


But before these different modes of transport came into being, Dubai and the UAE has been known for its pristine Arabian Sea. Back in the day, the sea was not just for fishing and pearl-diving, but also an important trade route.

And despite the rapid progress, the UAE continues to preserve its roots. The country is also known for its traditional abras that used to and still continues to take people from one destination to another.

And with the strides made when it comes to buses, metro and the tram, Dubai also has an efficient marine transport system.

Here's a guide to how you can travel by the different modes of marine transport — water taxi, ferry and abra.

What you need?

  • You need a vessel ticket or a Nol card with a minimum balance for the intended trip
  • If you are exploring the Dubai Marina area, you will require a one-day pass

Fares

  • The fares vary depending the route and can range anywhere between Dh1 to Dh75 per person

How to book your ticket online

  • If you wish to skip the queues, you can book your marine ticket online by accessing the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website (https://marine.rta.ae/rta_b2c/opentickets.html)
  • You can then select the area, mode of transportation and route
  • You can choose the number of tickets you wish to buy
  • You then need to add your personal details and then proceed to pay for the tickets through the available online payment options
  • You will then receive your ticket/s through the email provided
  • You can then show the ticket and validate it before boarding and at deboarding

How to get a ticket at marine stations

  • You can purchase a ticket at marine station or also use your Nol card
  • You can then show the ticket to validate it or tap your Nol card on the validator before boarding and at deboarding

Things to remember

  • The ticket fee is non-refundable
  • Commuter trips on marine vessels for children under five years of age and people of determination (PoD) is free
  • There are designated seats for people of determination
  • People of determination (PoD) who plan to use the Abra have access to a free wheelchair. They have to present their PoD card to the customer service agence before boarding the Abra. It is important to note that only one wheelchair can be accomodated per trip
  • Children between two to 10 years of age will get a 50% discount on round trip fares on Dubai Ferry. But the tickets can only be purchased at the marine stations
  • Children under two years can travel free on the abra (TR6) and Dubai Ferry (FR4) on roundtrips. The tickets can only be purchased at the marine stations
  • Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. The adult must present a valid Emirates ID of the child, in case of a resident, or the child's passport, in case of a tourist. The ID proof must be presented at the ticketing and information office at marine stations
  • Children who are accompanied by an adult must wear a life jacket during the trip
  • Commuters who plan to ride the Dubai Abra and the Dubai Water Taxi must arrive at the marine station five minutes before their trip and 15 minites before their trip on the Dubai Ferry
  • Routes are subject to change and could be cancelled due to weather conditions or for safety and security reasons
  • Commuters could be fined in case of misconduct according to the list of violations and fines
  • Most marine stations do accept Nol, credit and debit cards but it would wise to carry cash as some stations may not have the payment options

Routes and fares

Water Taxi

Marina Mall — Marina Walk (BM1)

  • Dh7
  • One Day Pass: Dh25

Marina Promenade — Marina Mall 1 — Marina Walk — Marina Terrace (BM1)

  • Dh7—Dh21 (depending on the number of stops)
  • One Day Pass: Dh25

Marina Mall - Bluewaters (BM3)

  • Dh7
  • One Day Pass: Dh25

*Please note: The One Day Pass allows passengers to multiple hop-on and hop-off rides

Dubai Ferry

Al Ghubaiba — Dubai Canal station (FR1)

  • Dh25 Silver (one way)
  • Dh35 Gold (one way)
  • Children 0—5 years (free)

Dubai Canal — Bluewaters — Marina Mall (FR2)

  • Dh25 Silver (one way)
  • Dh35 Gold (one way)
  • Children 0 — 5 years (free)

Dubai Marina Mall Station — Palm Jumeira — Atlantis the Palm (Round Trip) (FR4)

  • Silver Class: Dh50 per person
  • Dh140 for a family package (2 adults and 2 children)

*Please note: Children aged 2-10 years receive a 50% discount on the single ticket fares, while children under 2 years ride for free

Al Ghubaiba — Sharjah Aquarium (FR5)

  • Dh15 Adult Silver one way
  • Dh25 Adult Gold one way
  • Children under 5 years: free

Al Jaddaf DFC Creek Harbor (TR7)

  • Dh10 per person
  • Children under 2 years ride for free

Abra

Petrol Heritage Abra

Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3)

  • Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction

Al Sabkha Al Fahidi (CR4)

  • Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction

Al Fahadi Deira Old Souq (CR5)

  • Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction

Al Seef Baniyas (CR6)

  • Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction

Al Seef Al Fahidi - Dubai Old Souq (CR7)

  • Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction

Dubai Festival City Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9)

  • Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction

Al Jaddaf Dubai Creek Harbor (CR11)

  • Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction

Al Jaddaf Marine Station to Dubai Festival City (BM2)

  • Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction

Al Wajeha Al Marasi Business Bay (DC2)

  • Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction

Al Wajeha Al Maeyah Marasi Business Bay Godolphin Sheik Zayed Road (DC2)

  • Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction

Al Jaddaf, Dubai Design District (DC3)

  • Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction

Sheikh Zayed Road (Roundtrip) (TR6)

  • Dh25 per trip/person (Children below 2 years old free)

Traditional Abra (Electrical)

Dubai Mall/Burj Plaza/The Palace

  • Dh68.25 per person for 25 minutes

Global Village

  • Dh52.5 to book the entire Abra per trip for 12 to 15 minutes

Al Fahidi/Baniyas/Al Seef (Roundtrip) (TR10)

  • Dh60 for 30 minutes
  • Dh120 for 1 hour

Traditional Abra (Motorised)

Bur Dubai Abra Station — Deira Old Souq Abra station (CR1)

Dh1 per passenger/per trip (cash only)

Dubai Old Souq Abra station Al Sabkha Abra station (CR2)

Dh1 per passenger/per trip (cash Only)

(Please note: Routes and fares are subject to change. Check the RTA website for any updates)

