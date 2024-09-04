Dubai: How to set up a non-profit organisation; documents, process explained

The entire process is easy, does not take much time and can be done online
Do you wish to start a charitable organisation? Or are you an artist looking to start your own association? Non-profit civil society organisations in Dubai must be licensed by the Community Development Authority (CDA).
A civil society organisation includes those that conduct activities in the social, healthcare, instructional, cultural, scientific, educational, occupational, creative, artistic, and humanitarian fields, and in any other fields that aim to achieve public benefit as determined pursuant to a resolution issued by the Director General, according to Law No. (12) of 2017.
The application can be sent to the authority's email: civil.facilities@cda.gov.ae
To set up a civil society organisation, here are the documents required, eligibility, fees and points to note.
For initial stage of the application, the following documents must be submitted:
After the initial approval, additional documents must be submitted, including:
After initial approval, an inspection will be conducted of the organisation's premises. If CDA approves the application, the electronic copy of an account with a domestic national bank must be submitted. The final licence will be issued through email.
Fees
Dh2020 annual fees for the final licence
The founding members must meet the following criteria to be eligible:
The civil society association must submit a charter which includes:
For a civil society association to be licensed, it must not be a branch of an association already licensed outside of the UAE.
Additionally, receiving an application does not imply approval by CDA. The authority may reject an application in public interest, or because it does not fulfill conditions in Law No. (12) of 2017.
