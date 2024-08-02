Dubai: How to get a motorcycle rider's licence; requirements, eligibility explained

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 6:29 PM

Seeing those two-wheelers weave in and out of traffic and zoom past cars stuck in traffic would make one wonder: What a thrill would it be to ride motorcycles on Dubai's highways with views of either the skyline or the desert slopes? If you do decide to go for it, the first thing you'd have to consider is to get a licence.

Before even thinking about buying your dream motorcycle, it's best to get a motorcycle rider's licence first. The process of getting one is similar to obtaining a driver's licence; even the cost of classes and other fees are about the same.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, there are other considerations involved in the eligibility criteria and some requirements.

You'll have to be at least 17 years old to apply for a licence.

Young women (below 21 years old) who will be taking classes with a male instructor may have to submit a no-objection certificate from their sponsors.

The requirements include:

A valid Emirates ID

A copy of your passport and valid residence visa

Eye test report

A learner's permit from the Roads and Transport Authority (This could be arranged by your driving school.)

If you hold a valid motorcycle licence from other countries, you may submit a copy and depending on certain conditions, your class hours could be reduced.

Those who hold a driver visa will have to present medical fitness report from RTA-approved centres.

Other documents may be required for certain categories, such as diplomats, people of determination, and residents of other emirates.

What to know about classes

All driving institutes in the emirate also offer classes for motorcycle riders, so one could choose from:

Emirates Driving Institute

Belhasa Driving Centre

Al Ahli Driving Centre

Dubai Driving Centre

Galadari Motor Driving Centre

Drive Dubai

Excellence Driving

The structure of classes and RTA exams for motorcyclists are similar. There are theory lessons and practical training sessions. Beginners usually have to take 20 hours of on-site classes, but those who hold valid licences from abroad may get shortened hours.

During practical sessions, learners should wear safety shoes and long-sleeved shirts

Motorcycle riding courses cover all safety rules and the basics — from turning at high speeds and navigating winding roads to tackling sharp turns from traffic signals, riding on narrow streets, and getting out of parking zones on reverse.

Riders' new skills will be put to test during a series of assessments.

Guide to exams

Like in driving classes, the first test an aspiring motorcycle rider should pass is the one on theory — which covers traffic rules and regulations, riding safely on freeways, route planning, and what to do in an accident.