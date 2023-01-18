Dubai hotel offers Dh5 staycation this month; here's how to grab the deal

Visitors can also get a 50 per cent discount on some food and drinks, and enjoy their meals while soaking up stunning views of the Arabian Sea

Wed 18 Jan 2023

If you've been thinking of going on a quick break in Dubai this month, take this as a sign: A hotel on the luxurious Palm Jumeirah islands of the city is bringing down its room rate to only Dh5 per night — but only for a limited time.

Aloft Palm Jumeirah has announced the unbelievable offer as part of its fifth-anniversary celebrations this month. It will also be rolling out huge discounts on food and drinks.

The Dh5 rate applies to a limited number of its loft-inspired rooms that can be booked only on January 20, from midnight onwards. It will be valid for stays between January 21 and 31. Those interested can catch the promo on the hotel's official website.

Aloft Palm Jumeirah will also be offering a 50 per cent discount in some of its food and beverage outlets for five hours from January 21 to 25, 4pm to 9pm.

The hotel features stylish surroundings and cool amenities, including platform beds, airy 9-foot-high ceilings, walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads, and mesmerising views over the Arabian Sea.

