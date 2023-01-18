Dubai hotel offers Dh5 staycation this month; here's how to grab the deal

The steakhouse serves several expensive dishes, including a gold burger and a gold Tomahawk, both covered in gold leaves
If you've been thinking of going on a quick break in Dubai this month, take this as a sign: A hotel on the luxurious Palm Jumeirah islands of the city is bringing down its room rate to only Dh5 per night — but only for a limited time.
Aloft Palm Jumeirah has announced the unbelievable offer as part of its fifth-anniversary celebrations this month. It will also be rolling out huge discounts on food and drinks.
The Dh5 rate applies to a limited number of its loft-inspired rooms that can be booked only on January 20, from midnight onwards. It will be valid for stays between January 21 and 31. Those interested can catch the promo on the hotel's official website.
Aloft Palm Jumeirah will also be offering a 50 per cent discount in some of its food and beverage outlets for five hours from January 21 to 25, 4pm to 9pm.
The hotel features stylish surroundings and cool amenities, including platform beds, airy 9-foot-high ceilings, walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads, and mesmerising views over the Arabian Sea.
ALSO READ:
The steakhouse serves several expensive dishes, including a gold burger and a gold Tomahawk, both covered in gold leaves
This quick guide also features four establishments that were recognised for offering good food at reasonable prices
The star-crossed fitness lovers met during the Spartan race and spent the next couple of months training, participating in races around the world
Users first encountered the issue when sending messages to their groups; a few minutes later, direct messages and Web WhatsApp were disconnected
The pair of Pearl of Bahrain watches in rose gold commissioned by the Emir of Bahrain is among the star attractions in the online auction being held between October 12 and 26
“What’s wrong?” people ask you while you’re daydreaming or gazing softly into the middle distance. No one is applying words like “moxie” or “edgy” or “gamine” to describe you anymore
Community members, frontline healthcare workers took part in the session
Court also receives 50 divorce applications, 20 civil inheritance cases and 250 applications for civil will attestation in five months