Dubai Golden Visa for gamers: How to apply, eligibility criteria; all you need to know

Dubai Gaming Visa aims to establish the city as a global leader in the gaming industry. This long-term residency is designed to attract top gamers, content creators, and industry professionals from across the globe, positioning Dubai as a key hub for gaming innovation. The 10-year gaming visa falls under the culture and arts category.
The Dubai Gaming Visa offers significant benefits for both individuals and the gaming industry, positioning the city as a top destination for gaming professionals content creators and developers.
The Dubai Gaming Visa is one of the multi-year cultural visa categories granted by Dubai Culture to writers, thinkers, authors, artists, intellectuals, and those with creative skills across six key sectors including cultural and natural heritage, performing arts and festivals, visual arts, books and press, audio-visual and interactive media, and design and creative services as well as the various sub-sectors.
This long-term visa provides security and stability, allowing individual professionals to build and advance their careers within Dubai’s growing gaming sector.
With a 10-year residency, visa holders can access high-paying job opportunities and career growth. Living in Dubai also opens doors to a network of gamers, developers, and industry leaders while offering access to cutting-edge gaming facilities and advanced technology. This creates an ideal environment for professional growth.
Additionally, Dubai’s tax-free environment maximises earnings for visa holders.
Age: Applicants must be at least 25 years old.
Experience: Proven expertise in the gaming industry, whether as a professional player, content creator, developer, or in other relevant roles.
The Dubai Gaming Visa can be applied for via the Dubai Culture website or through https://dubaigaming.gov.ae/gaming-residency/.
Here's how to apply for the visa:
Obtaining an approval or a permit issuance from Dubai Culture does not comprise a final approval; it is a conditional approval as part of the required procedures to obtain other approvals from local and/or federal authorities concerned with issuing the visa.
Dubai Culture reserves the right to reject any application without clarifying reasons.
Dubai Culture will not receive any application submitted by companies or service centres, as the submission is by the applicant personally
