Dubai: Getting married soon? Citizens can get wedding sponsored; here's how

Photo: File. Image used for illustrative purpose

Are you a UAE citizen who's planning to get married soon? Citizens of Dubai can get their wedding sponsored, with the costs borne by the Community Development Authority. The male must hold a family book and passport issued in Dubai, while the female must be a UAE citizen holding a family book.

The wedding must be held in the authority's halls, and the package – termed Dubai Weddings – includes a host of services that citizens can avail. Here is a guide on the services in the package, documents required, and eligibility for the service.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Package services

Kosha

Dinner banquet

Photography and videography

Beverage hospitality

Perfume corner

Electronic invitation card – welcome cards for attendees

Audio entertainment system

Discounts and gifts from strategic partners

Eligibility

To apply for the sponsorship of the wedding, certain eligibility criteria is in place:

The husband must have a family book and passport issued by Dubai

The wife must be a citizen with a family book

Both the man and woman must not be less than 18 years of age

CDA is committed to a maximum of 250 invitees in the wedding ceremony

The couple should attend the preparatory program for marriage offered by CDA

The couple must also comply with the choices of the menu and the bride stage from the list approved by CDA

Required documents Electronic copy of a marriage contract

Electronic copy of the wife's Emirates ID The application can be done on the authority's website after logging in through Emirates ID number or UAE Pass. Once the request is confirmed, the applicant will receive a text message. After assessing the application, and accepting or rejecting it, the customer will also be notified of the decision through text. The service will be completed within 5 working days. ALSO READ: Getting married in UAE? How to apply for mandatory premarital screening