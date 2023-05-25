Dubai: Forgot your driving licence at home? New RTA feature lets some motorists get e-card in 2 clicks

Residents can also use the same feature for their vehicle licences

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 11:18 AM

Remember when you used to panic as you suddenly realise that you drove off to the Sheikh Zayed Road without your licence? Those days are gone because, now, driving licences have digital versions that are easily accessible.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday reminded residents that they can add their driving licences to their Apple wallets.

Many motorists in the city do keep a photo of their driving licences on their smartphones, while some keep the digital card somewhere in their files. This is how most residents store a backup of their licences just in case the cards are left somewhere.

With the digital card added to iPhone wallets, however, access becomes much easier. One will just have to double-click the side button of their iPhones to open the e-wallet; then, the licence will pop up as part of other cards.

Here's how licences can be added to this iPhone feature:

Download and open the RTA app.

When you're using the app for the first time, you'll have to set up your account and link your traffic files (driving licence or vehicle licence) into the app.

At the bottom part of the app's home page, you'll find five buttons/icons at the bottom of the home page, choose "My Docs"

Then open the "My License" tab, where you'll find a digital version of the card.

Below the card, there's a prominent button that says "Add to Apple Wallet". Click that option and you'll automatically find your licence in your e-wallet.

Besides the driving licence, you can also do the same thing with your vehicle licence. This feature, however, is available only for Apple users at the moment.

ALSO READ: