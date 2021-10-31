Dubai Fitness Challenge: Try these classes at Bay Yoga in Dubai

Experience Megaformer, yoga for beginners, Latin rhythms and more.

By CT Report Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 11:42 AM Last updated: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 11:43 AM

Bay Yoga studios are offering special taster classes during Dubai Fitness Challenge, 30-minute express sessions of Megaformer, yoga for beginners, Latin Rhythms, and aerial conditioning.

The studio of choice for celebrities like J-Lo, Bay Yoga is the place to visit for Hot Yoga, Pilates and Aerial Arts classes. From intense fat burning sessions to deep yoga stretch sequences, visitors to the studio range from the fit and fab to new mums looking to get back in shape.

“After I gave birth, I struggled with my weight and self-image. My friend invited me to a hot Pilates class to help me get back on track. I felt relaxed and welcome when I entered the studio as the teachers were so down to earth. I’ve been going ever since and have lost most of the extra weight I gained during my pregnancy,” explains Dubai resident Julia Zilic.

Featuring three studios across Dubai, there’s a Bay Yoga studio in Business Bay and Dubai Marina’s Waves tower. The third studio, which is branded as Core Club Pro – also features the Lagree Megaformer machines.

Core Club Pro, powered by Bay Yoga, is situated in a vast warehouse space in the up and coming Al Quoz 1 area. Soon the studio will also offer various other classes, including gymnastics and acrobatics for youngsters.

Lagree Fitness, according to the experts, is the only workout that effectively combines strength, endurance, cardio, balance, core, and flexibility training not only in one session but in each and every move. Bay Yoga’s lead instructor Hannah Collier explains.

“Lagree Fitness is intense on the muscles but low-impact and safe on the joints, spine, and connective tissues. The method is the most innovative and aggressive approach to full-body conditioning that allows for periods of zero-gravity at peak muscle contraction,” says Collier.

After practicing the Lagree Megaformer classes, the client is left with a lithe and powerful body resistant to the everyday stresses of work and life. The classes attract both men and women and are sometimes frequented by Bollywood celebrities and Dubai influencers.

Classes at all three studios start at Dh79 for Pilates and Yoga and Dh99 for the Megaformer classes. There are also affordable packages to stay committed and in shape without breaking the bank – first-time clients in Al Quoz can avail an offer of Dh149 for three classes or a 5 class pack for Dh279, whilst Business Bay offers a 5 class pack for Dh249 and a 10 class pack for Dh459.

As Dubai Fitness Challenge kicks off, the studios are expected to be full of fitness lovers who thoroughly enjoy this time of year where the weather changes and the community comes together to do something great for themselves.

Managing Director of the Bay Yoga Studios, Australian Larisa Jean shares. “If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that you can’t put a price on your health. It’s something we all need to take care of and something I am very passionate about. I came to Dubai 5 years ago to help people rebuild and strengthen their bodies through health and wellness. At our studios, it’s always people over profits, which Is why when you visit, you feel the love and warmth we have for the community.”

Visit www.bayyoga.me and www.coreclubpro.me for more information or call 04 4255960 / 04 3211199 to learn more about their class schedule.