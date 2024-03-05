Dubai: Failed RTA's final road test? How to file an appeal in 5 minutes

UAE's law has set in place strict measures to combat smoking around children, as well as supplying tobacco-related products to minors
Failing the final driving test of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) can be disheartening — especially if you've taken it for the seventh (or 11th) time.
The RTA, in fact, acknowledges the frustration with an SMS that a learner receives after the exam: "Failure in road test doesn't mean the end of the world. It rather means to try again in more experience."
Anyone taking driving classes in the emirate would be familiar with the high standards and stringent rules. Going through the lessons and passing the exams require hard work — and a little bit of luck — so much so that finally getting the licence becomes a cause for celebration.
Usually, after a failed attempt, a learner would have to head back to the driving school and book extra classes to be allowed to take the test again. But did you know that you can file an appeal?
If you feel the examiner was unfair, you may contest the result and apply for an appeal in an online process that takes about five minutes.
Here's how:
Those applying for appeal will have to pay the service fee of Dh300 and Dh20 'Knowledge and Innovation fee'.
Take note, however, that a learner must apply for the service within two working days from the light vehicle road test appointment, according to the RTA.
After the investigation, if the applicant's feedback is deemed valid, the test result will be changed and the fees will be refunded.
