Dubai: Facing rental disputes? How to request an 'order on petition'

An 'order on petition' in the UAE is a way for individuals to get a court order without going through the hassle of the entire court process. This is usually done in matters that require urgent action.

Under this, the judge passes the order within a few days and in most cases the other party may not be informed about the order. This court order can be requested for in cases where individuals might want to protect their rights, prevent any harm or compel someone to do something.

Such order on petitions can also be filed in cases of rental disputes. In Dubai, the Dubai Land Department is in charge of overseeing this.

From required documents to cases in which this temporary binding may be issued, here's a guide to requesting an order on petition in the UAE.

Applicable situations

An order on petition can be requested for the following situations and is not limited to just these. This temporarily binds both parties.

Renewing a trade license

Returning water and electricity

Returning services

Activating a building and parking entry card

Issuing a new residence permit

Renewing a residence permit

Proving a sub-lease case

Proving the damages against the rented property or inspecting the rented property.

Who is eligible?

Citizens, residents and visitors can all apply for a order on petition.

Documents required

To file for a order on petition, individuals have to visit the website of Dubai's Land Department. They can also do the process through a Real Estate Services Trustees Centre, website of the Rental Dispute Resolution Centre or through the mobile application of the Rental Disputes Centre.

Here are the documents required to file a order on petition:

A list of order on a petition application clearly indicating the grounds.

A copy of the last translated tenancy contract.

Applicant's copy of Emirates ID

In the case of a company or establishment, a copy of the Emirates ID of the company manager (whose name appears on the trade licence) needs to be submitted along with the most recent copy of the company's trade licence.

Valid management contract

The applicant's acknowledgement of the validity of the information provided, which is a malfunction and damage warranty.

Evidence that the debtor has been notified of assuming to pay off the debt.

In case the type of application is a travel ban, the following documents must be attached: