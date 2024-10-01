Dubai eviction law: When can landlords ask tenants to vacate property? Key rules explained

UAE: Want to dig a well on your property? How to avoid fines of up to Dh10,000 in Fujairah
Many landlords in Dubai serve eviction notices, asking tenants to vacate their properties. Renters grapple with imminent eviction, facing the challenge of finding a new home. But is it within a landlord's rights to request tenants to vacate the property in Dubai?
Law No. 26 of 2007, known as the 'Law Regulating the Relationship Between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai,' governs all laws and rights related to rental contracts and leased properties.
The law states that a landlord may ask a tenant to vacate a rented property by providing 12 months' notice through a notary public. However, the owner of a property can seek eviction of the tenant before the lease contract expires under the following circumstances:
After the expiry of the lease contract, the landlord may ask the tenant to vacate the property if:
However, for each of the above-mentioned four cases, the landlord must notify the tenant of the eviction reasons at least 90 days prior to the expiry of the lease contract.
If, after the expiry of the lease contract, the landlord requests possession of the property for his personal use or for the use of any of his first-degree relatives, and the tribunal grants him such possession, the landlord may not rent the property to a third party for at least one calendar year from the date of repossession. Otherwise, the tenant may request appropriate compensation from the tribunal.
