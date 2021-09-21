Dubai Diaries: Who is your role model?
Growing up, I tended to gravitate towards people with empathy — of which the most shining example in my immediate circle, was my mother.
Can an inspiring influence in your childhood go on to shape who you are as a person? Growing up, I tended to gravitate towards people with empathy — of which the most shining example in my immediate circle, was my mother Zarina. When I was born in the mid ‘70s, she, a science student who had gone on to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Education, already had a couple of years of teaching to her credit.
As a young child, I never gauged exactly what her former students had thought of her or whether she had left a lasting impression on them. When we shifted to Dubai, she taught at my school; her students would often seek me out in the playground or in corridors, telling me how ‘Ms Parker is very nice’.
Once, on a trip back to India in the summer vacations, we visited her old school, Mount Carmel, and when word spread she was around I heard yells and cheers from some of the upper classrooms. I saw girls from the senior section hanging out of windows, waving at us in excitement, motioning my mother to come and meet them.
People sometimes ask me who the first celebrity I became aware of as a child is. While I grew up on films and television serials and had the occasional attachment to a famous face, I never saw anyone in real life win so many hearts as my mother. And as I evolved from child to teenager, I began to understand many of her endearing qualities.
She was always kind and encouraging, even through her own personal battles. If her colleagues approached her for help, she never refused; she would make posters late into the night when fellow teachers asked for assistance, knowing she had an artistic streak. I remember how she counselled friends in their time of need, offering any kind of support she could give, whether monetary or otherwise.
In school, she was the kind of teacher who inspired you to speak up, to hone your creativity, to think beyond what was written in a textbook. Once, when a new term began with a fresh set of students, there was a girl who sat silent, withdrawn and unwilling to participate in any interaction. Through a gently encouraging attitude, my mother eventually managed to get through to her and bring out a drastic change in her demeanor.
As I went to bed that night after listening to her story, I wondered how many lives my mother had touched over the years, with even a small gesture, a smile or a word of encouragement. Years ago, I found her in tears upon returning from school; a former student had passed away after battling leukemia.
She would always keep a small pink greeting card in her purse, in memory of that child. In much the same way, a snapshot of my mother adorns my wallet, a constant reminder of a loved one who left behind an emotional legacy that I strive to emulate every day.
-
Life and Living
Dubai Diaries: Who is your role model?
Growing up, I tended to gravitate towards people with empathy — ... READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
Dubai Diaries: Self versus the world
Sometimes you cannot un-hear voices that are critical, no matter how... READ MORE
-
OTT
Dubai Diaries: The pain of losing a sitcom
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is the latest to go READ MORE
-
Life and Living
Dubai artist spreads positivity through doodles
The artist reveals in a chat with City Times what inspired him to... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Official Expo 2020 Dubai song launched
The song celebrates the UAE and power of collaboration. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Arab Reading Challenge winners announced
The fifth Arab Reading Challenge is the largest edition to date,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Who can get free flu vaccines and where
All others can take the jab for Dh50. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid rules for US travel: All you need to...
The US is rolling out new Covid-19 rules for travellers flying into... READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Over 700 new high-tech radars to be installed on Abu Dhabi roads
20 September 2021
Business
Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in UAE
20 September 2021
Transport
Dubai: Pay Dh35 for additional car number plate for bike racks
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Who can get free flu vaccines and where
20 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
27 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies