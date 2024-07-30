Dubai: Book a taxi for People of Determination; here's how

Depending on the phone you use and the cards you need every day, it is possible to leave home and go about life without your leather wallet
If you are a person of determination, or know someone who is, did you know you can book a 'people of determination taxi?' The vehicle is designed to be accessible to people with different disabilities, and can be identified by the blue special needs icon on the side doors and back window.
To book this taxi, the person of determination must hold a Sanad card – which can be availed by citizens, residents, and tourists.
Mobile applications
Call Centre
Street Hail - The taxis can also be hailed when they are spotted on the roads of Dubai
Ports
If booking a taxi through the app, call centre, or street hail, the amount is as follows:
If booking a 'people of determination' taxi through ports, the amount is as follows:
People of determination, particularly those with non-motor disabilities, can also book regular taxis through the DTC App. Users can avail of the same 50 per cent discount that is offered for the dedicated service for people of determination, upon showing the Sanad card.
