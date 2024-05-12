Dubai: 6 on-the-go police services motorists can avail without visiting stations

Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 2:43 PM

Dubai Police's 'on-the-go' initiative is part of their efforts to enhance accessibility and convenience to the public. Whether a minor car accident or the need to report a crime, the initiative provides swift assistance and services to residents and visitors alike.

Dubai Police collaborated with fuel supply companies in Dubai, including ENOC, ADNOC and Emarat to offer the services. Motorists can report minor traffic accidents, hit-and-run incidents, police services, vehicle repair services, and lost and found services.

This initiative utilises smart devices and advanced technology to handle various services and procedures directly on the streets. This eliminates the need for individuals to physically visit police stations, making the process more convenient.

The 'on-the-go' initiative, which operates across 138 service stations throughout the emirate, offers a range of services:

Vehicle repair service

Unknown accident report

Simple accident report

Police Eye

e-Crime

Lost and found

Fuel station personnel at service stations will assist motorists in reporting minor accidents and obtain accident against unknown party reports in a few minutes.

This reduces the waiting time for motorists to obtain minor traffic accidents and accidents against unknown party reports. It also assists police patrols in maintaining the flow of the traffic.

Motorists can get their car repaired right after getting a report at a fuel station after doing the paperwork. Some drivers can even get this new service for free. The Dubai Police teamed up with car repair shop Autopro at Enoc stations to deliver a new express service to the emirate's residents.

After getting the minor accident report at Enoc station, head to the Autopro shop. The damaged vehicle will be transported to an authorised workshop. Once repairs are done, the vehicle will be delivered to the driver's home

The best part is that this repair is offered for free to some residents: Seniors, people of determination, and pregnant women. Other drivers can still benefit from the service for a Dh150 fee.

Motorists can also report lost/found items through the Dubai Police Smart app. This smart system will help cut down the time and effort spent tracking the item.

Residents can file a report of lost or missing items through the app, go to the nearest police station, or visit the Smart Police Station (SPS) to file a complaint. Once that is done, they will get a reference number to check the application status on the Dubai Police website.

E-Crime self-service allows the public to report cybercrimes affecting individuals or properties. To streamline the process, residents or visitors can complete a form, providing as much information as possible.

This ensures that the police can offer prompt and effective assistance. E-crimes can be reported via the Dubai Police app, the website (www.dubaipolice.gov.ae), or at various Smart Police Stations (SPS).

The Police Eye service allows residents to report crimes to enhance public safety and community well-being. The service is available in six languages and crime can be reported through the Dubai Police app and the website.

Through the Police Eye platform, available on the Dubai Police app, residents can immediately report suspicious activities, traffic incidents to the authorities for prompt action.

