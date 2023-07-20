Did you face issues with WhatsApp last night? Here's why

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 8:58 AM

Hundreds of thousands of WhatsApp users around the world had reported issues late on Wednesday night, saying they weren't able to send or receive messages through the platform.

At one point, there were more than 37,000 incidents of people in the US reporting issues with the messaging service, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

In the UK, over 177,000 users said they were facing issues, and nearly 15,000 had trouble with the platform in India.

The massive outage was confirmed, as WhatsApp tweeted an advisory about "connectivity issues" at 12.44am:

About 22 minutes later, Meta Platforms said it had restored the connection for thousands of users:

