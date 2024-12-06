Check Apple warranty in UAE online: What to do if your iPhone needs repair

KT Photo: File

Apple products, particularly the iPhone, are among the most popular gadgets in the UAE, with crowds of residents and visitors turning up for every launch of the latest devices, regardless of how long the queues are.

iPhones are so popular in the country that some residents buy not one but a dozen of them in one transaction. There are those that would grab the latest units and distribute them to each member of the family. Others fly in from halfway around the world to get a good deal.

These smartphones are packed with high-tech features, with mobile cameras getting better year after year. To many, these gadgets are 'impressive' but, let's face it: No matter how good it is, things could still go wrong. What if the screen just went black and green all of a sudden? Or perhaps the phone got too hot, indicating an overheating issue? The screen could be broken the moment you open the box, or the battery just died for no clear reason.

Don't worry, though, any iPhone is covered by warranty. Every unit a "comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support", Apple said.

Here are the answers to questions that are frequently asked by users in the UAE:

How can I verify the warranty status of my Apple product in the UAE?

In general, Apple's limited warranty covers your iPhone for one year from the date of your purchase. If you're not sure when you bought it, you may check the warranty status on this website: https://checkcoverage.apple.com/coverage

The platform will ask you to enter your phone's serial number. You'll find this number by:

Tapping on 'Settings' > General > About

Alternatively, you'll also find details your warranty coverage on your phone. Open 'Settings' > General, then you'll find 'Apple Care and Warranty'.

What does the Apple warranty cover for devices in the UAE?

The one-year warranty coverage for iPhones in the UAE is similar to those bought elsewhere.

In general, it covers defects in 'materials and workmanship', provided that the gadget was used in accordance with Apple' published guidelines. Besides the iPhone, all Apple-branded products included in the original box are covered.

For clearer guidelines, it would be best to also review the defects and issues that are not covered by warranty (See below).

What defects / issues are not covered by Apple warranty?

The one-year Apple warranty coverage does not apply to:

Consumable parts, such as batteries or protective coatings that are designed to diminish over time (unless the issue was traced to a hardware defect)

Cosmetic damage, including but not limited to scratches, dents and broken plastic on ports (unless these have occurred due to a defect in materials or workmanship)

Damage caused by use with a third-party component or product that does not meet the Apple Product’s specifications

Damage caused by accident, abuse, misuse, fire, earthquake or other external cause

Damage caused by operating the Apple Product outside Apple’s published guidelines

Damage caused by service (including upgrades and expansions) performed by anyone who is not a representative of Apple or an Apple-Authorised Service Provider (AASP)

An Apple Product that has been modified to alter functionality or capability without the written permission of Apple

Damage caused by normal wear and tear or otherwise due to the normal ageing of the Apple Product

If any serial number has been removed or defaced from the Apple Product

Stolen products

If you are unable to deactivate passcode-enabled or other security measures designed to prevent unauthorised access to the Apple Product

If you cannot prove in any way that you are the authorised user of the product (e.g., by presenting proof of purchase)

What should I do if my device is under warranty but needs repair in the UAE?

If you need to get your iPhone repaired, it would best to schedule a visit to an Apple Store or an authorised service provider. You can easily book the appointment on https://support.apple.com/en-ae/iphone/repair

You may also contact Apple support on 8000 444 0396, from Monday to Friday, 10am to 7pm.

Usually, an iPhone bought in other countries, such as the US, can be repaired in the UAE — but there are certain exceptions.

"Devices made in China or Hong Kong cannot repaired in the UAE," said an Apple customer service representative.

Apple also specifies an 'important restriction': Warranty service for hardware products could be restricted to "the country where Apple or its authorised distributors originally sold the device".

It would be best to contact Apple for support.

What is the official website to check Apple warranty details for UAE customers?

To check the Apple warranty coverage for your devices, visit: https://checkcoverage.apple.com/coverage How can I contact Apple support in the UAE for warranty-related issues? If you wish to call Apple support, dial 8000 444 0396. The line is open from Monday to Friday, 10am to 7pm. You may also download the Apple Support app or log into https://support.apple.com/en-ae/contact Is AppleCare available for purchase in the UAE, and how does it extend warranty coverage? Remember, the warranty that comes with your new iPhone is limited to one year and this doesn't include battery issues. If you purchase AppleCare — which is available in the UAE and elsewhere — this warranty is extended to two years. Here are some of the benefits that you get with AppleCare+ for iPhone: Two-year warranty (starting from the date of your AppleCare+ purchase date)

Battery (which retain less than 80 per cent of their original capacity)

Accidental damage protection for unlimited incidents (However, take note that a service fee of Dh99 applies for screen or back glass damage and Dh349 for other accidental damage)

Priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone

Same-day service in most major areas worldwide

Battery (which retain less than 80 per cent of their original capacity)

Accidental damage protection for unlimited incidents (However, take note that a service fee of Dh99 applies for screen or back glass damage and Dh349 for other accidental damage)

Priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone

Same-day service in most major areas worldwide

A replacement device is sent to cover your needs during repair Prices for the two-year AppleCare+ range from Dh329 to Dh799, depending on your iPhone model. Can I use my Apple warranty purchased in another country in the UAE? Yes, AppleCare coverage bought from other countries can be used in the UAE.