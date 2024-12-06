Check Apple warranty in UAE online: What to do if your iPhone needs repair

Here are the answers to questions that are frequently asked by users in the UAE
KT Photo: File
Apple products, particularly the iPhone, are among the most popular gadgets in the UAE, with crowds of residents and visitors turning up for every launch of the latest devices, regardless of how long the queues are.
iPhones are so popular in the country that some residents buy not one but a dozen of them in one transaction. There are those that would grab the latest units and distribute them to each member of the family. Others fly in from halfway around the world to get a good deal.
These smartphones are packed with high-tech features, with mobile cameras getting better year after year. To many, these gadgets are 'impressive' but, let's face it: No matter how good it is, things could still go wrong. What if the screen just went black and green all of a sudden? Or perhaps the phone got too hot, indicating an overheating issue? The screen could be broken the moment you open the box, or the battery just died for no clear reason.
Don't worry, though, any iPhone is covered by warranty. Every unit a "comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support", Apple said.
Here are the answers to questions that are frequently asked by users in the UAE:
In general, Apple's limited warranty covers your iPhone for one year from the date of your purchase. If you're not sure when you bought it, you may check the warranty status on this website: https://checkcoverage.apple.com/coverage
The platform will ask you to enter your phone's serial number. You'll find this number by:
Alternatively, you'll also find details your warranty coverage on your phone. Open 'Settings' > General, then you'll find 'Apple Care and Warranty'.
The one-year warranty coverage for iPhones in the UAE is similar to those bought elsewhere.
In general, it covers defects in 'materials and workmanship', provided that the gadget was used in accordance with Apple' published guidelines. Besides the iPhone, all Apple-branded products included in the original box are covered.
For clearer guidelines, it would be best to also review the defects and issues that are not covered by warranty (See below).
The one-year Apple warranty coverage does not apply to:
If you need to get your iPhone repaired, it would best to schedule a visit to an Apple Store or an authorised service provider. You can easily book the appointment on https://support.apple.com/en-ae/iphone/repair
You may also contact Apple support on 8000 444 0396, from Monday to Friday, 10am to 7pm.
Usually, an iPhone bought in other countries, such as the US, can be repaired in the UAE — but there are certain exceptions.
"Devices made in China or Hong Kong cannot repaired in the UAE," said an Apple customer service representative.
Apple also specifies an 'important restriction': Warranty service for hardware products could be restricted to "the country where Apple or its authorised distributors originally sold the device".
It would be best to contact Apple for support.
To check the Apple warranty coverage for your devices, visit: https://checkcoverage.apple.com/coverage
If you wish to call Apple support, dial 8000 444 0396. The line is open from Monday to Friday, 10am to 7pm.
You may also download the Apple Support app or log into https://support.apple.com/en-ae/contact
Remember, the warranty that comes with your new iPhone is limited to one year and this doesn't include battery issues. If you purchase AppleCare — which is available in the UAE and elsewhere — this warranty is extended to two years.
Here are some of the benefits that you get with AppleCare+ for iPhone:
Prices for the two-year AppleCare+ range from Dh329 to Dh799, depending on your iPhone model.
Yes, AppleCare coverage bought from other countries can be used in the UAE.
