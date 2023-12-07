Changing homes in Dubai? 10 things to know before you make the move

Moving to a new house can be an exciting yet challenging experience

Expats living in Dubai often face the need to change residences due to various factors, including proximity to their workplace, a child's school, or financial considerations. Moving to a new house can be an exciting yet challenging experience.

This checklist serves as a guiding compass for those looking to move houses in Dubai and helps them remain organised, ensuring the process is completed without any hurdles. Here are 10 things to know before changing houses:

Lease agreement:

Speak to the landlord or agent about your intention to move out. Carefully review and understand your lease agreement with your present landlord. Be aware of the terms and conditions, including rent, payment schedule, and any penalties for early termination. Look for any clause about advance notification before you vacate the house or notice period.

Ejari registration:

Ejari is an online registration system that registers tenancy contracts in Dubai and a crucial step on your relocation checklist. It is a legal requirement for all rental agreements to be registered with Ejari. The system provides a platform for tenants and landlords to register their rental contracts online. You must register your tenancy contract with Ejari once it’s signed by you and your landlord.

Book movers and packers:

Contact licensed moving companies about a couple of weeks before your planned move; share details of both locations and the actual move date. They may also ask for a home visit to assess larger items. Get price quotes and select the one that best suits your requirements. Before finalising, carefully compare prices and services among the options. Additionally, confirm the details of your move with the chosen company a few days in advance.

Dewa connection:

If you're fresh of the boat, you will have to set up a new account with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA). But, if you're moving within the city, you can simply transfer your Dewa services to the new address. Generally, a new connection or transferred account can be activated within 24 hours.

With the newly integrated systems between Ejari and Dewa, the utility connection process will be electronically provided to you once your Ejari contract has been registered. Check this step-by-step guide on cancellation of connection.

The 'Dewa Move To Service' streamlines the entire process of transferring your connection to your new address. You can handle this online through the Smart Application by submitting your new Ejari contract number.

Internet and TV services:

Contact your existing telephone service providers to notify them of your upcoming move, ideally at least one week in advance. Additionally, reach out to service providers at your new residence to set up new connections. Schedule the installation ahead of time to avoid any downtime. Telecommunications operators in Dubai - du and Etisalat - provide cancellation of the existing network and connect new ones online.

Ensure the transfer of your Etisalat or Du landline. Many individuals are unaware they can choose their providers, so it's worthwhile to compare the current offers available.

Get a moving permit:

Some communities and buildings may require tenants to submit essential documents, including the tenancy contract, Ejari, passport copy, and visa copy, at least a week in advance to obtain a moving permit. This advance submission allows for verification of payment for all apartment charges, such as service fees. Additionally, make sure to obtain a moving-in permit for your new residence.

NOC from landlord:

Get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your current landlord, granting you permission to move out. It is necessary to provide the document to the building or community's management and/or security. The NOC assures them that your landlord has approved your move without any concerns or issues.

Security deposit:

Understand the rules regarding the security deposit. Typically, landlords require a security deposit, and knowing the terms for its refund is essential.

Maintenance, cleaning of property:

Clarify with the landlord or real estate agent about the responsibility for property maintenance. Some leases include these expenses, while others may require tenants to handle them separately. Schedule an inspection for your current apartment or villa with your landlord or real estate agent. They will coordinate a visit to thoroughly assess the condition of the property.

Make the new place a home:

Before moving into your new house, make sure to ask the landlord or the real estate agent to conduct a comprehensive deep cleaning of the property well in advance. If necessary, take help of professionals or request additional cleaning if you are not satisfied with the initial job. If you have plans to renovate the new place, especially if it involves adding wallpaper, wall cabinet to create a cosier atmosphere, ensure that you take all the required permissions.

And one last thing, familiarise yourself with the rules and regulations of the community or building where your new house is located. Each community may have specific guidelines regarding pets, noise, parking, and other aspects of daily living.

