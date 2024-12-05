Car wash rules in UAE: How to avoid up to Dh3,000 fine for dirty vehicles

A man illegally washing a car in Abu Shagara area in Sharjah. KT photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Is it legal to wash cars in public areas in the UAE?

Washing cars in undesignated areas, whether outside homes in closed communities or in front of buildings, is not permitted in some cities of the Emirates. This applies to all public spaces, including streets, parking lots, parks, and any other communal areas.

Civic authorities in the UAE spend significantly on maintaining the Emirate's cleanliness and beauty, and they encourage residents to do their part as well. The policy also aims to reduce water wastage and prevent environmental pollution while preserving the cleanliness of urban areas.

Car washing is permitted only in designated car wash facilities and at petrol stations. These locations are equipped to handle the process responsibly, ensuring that water usage is controlled and waste is properly managed.

Why you are fined

Washing your car in public areas is illegal and can result in fines. Dubai and Abu Dhabi residents face a Dh500 fine if they wash their vehicles in streets, parking lots, or public spaces.

You can wash vehicles in your villa, provided certain conditions are met. Local municipalities state that if your villa is within a controlled compound, and the water used for washing does not spill or splash into public areas, then you are permitted to wash your car.

However, in a community villa, you could face fines or penalties if washing your car results in water runoff spilling into the streets or common areas.

Water runoff often accumulates on pavements, and when drainage systems overflow, pollutants are washed into nearby ponds and lakes, leading to contamination. This creates the need for frequent cleaning and maintenance efforts.

In some instances, residents inadvertently contribute to the problem by using cleaning materials or chemicals, which then flows into shared spaces and settles in the interlocked pavement areas. This can damage the pavement and cause the underlying asphalt to sink, increasing maintenance costs.

Residents found in breach of these rules will receive a Notice of Violation (NOV) and may be subject to a penalty of Dh500.

'Dirty car' penalty

In Dubai, vehicle owners who leave dirty or unkempt cars parked in public spaces can face a fine of Dh500 if caught by the city's civic authorities. Leaving unwashed vehicles in public parking for extended periods not only affects the cleanliness but also tarnishes the aesthetic appearance of the city.

Leaving dirty vehicles unattended on roadsides or public spaces in Abu Dhabi violates traffic regulations. The city authorities enforce strict penalties for such actions, and motorists could face a hefty fine of Dh3,000. The civic body may also impound the vehicles for such offences. Licensed car wash Using a licensed car wash facility or washing your car on private property is advisable to avoid penalties. In Sharjah, car owners who hire illegal car washers to clean their vehicles on public streets or residential areas face a Dh250 fine. Similarly, unauthorised car washers are penalised with a Dh500 fine. The city municipality cracks down on illegal car washers who pollute the environment while cleaning residents' vehicles in public places or residential areas. According to authorities, accumulated dirty water breeds diseases and fouls the neighbourhood. When residents travel abroad for an extended period, it is advisable to park their vehicles in authorised private parking lots. These facilities are responsible for maintaining the cleanliness and upkeep of the vehicle until the owner returns. This ensures that the car remains in good condition and does not contribute to the deterioration of public spaces.