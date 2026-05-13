New bank in Umm Al Quwain to offer accessible financial services powered by AI

A new community bank has received approval from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) to establish its headquarters in Umm All Quwain. Omla Community Bank will start operations in UAQ, and has plans to cover the other emirates in due time.

Mint Gateway and Alternative Venture Capital announced receiving the in-principle approval from CBUAE on Wednesday, May 13.

Speaking on behalf of the founding shareholders, Abdulrazzaq Al Abdulla, Founder of Omla and Chairman of GBS Holding Group and Mint Gateway, said the in-principle approval marks a strategic milestone toward launching an advanced digital banking model aimed at reshaping the future of financial services in the UAE.

He expressed appreciation to the Government of Umm Al Quwain and the CBUAE for their trust and support for the project.

Modern banking, powered by AI

Al Abdulla stated that Omla Community Bank seeks to build a modern banking ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence (AI), intelligent automation and advanced digital infrastructure. The aim is to create more accessible financial services and solutions for individuals, families, entrepreneurs, workers, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

He added that the bank has been designed from inception as an AI-driven institution, with AI integrated across its operational framework, including:

Customer experience

Risk management

Compliance

Governance

Cybersecurity

Core banking infrastructure

Supporting efficiency

Transparency

Responsible AI adoption

Sustainable long-term growth

Addressing everyday needs

Al Abdulla noted that the bank’s vision extends beyond traditional banking services to creating an integrated financial platform addressing the everyday needs of individuals and businesses. These include

Housing

Education

Healthcare

Transportation

Public services

Food

Commerce

He further highlighted that the bank will adopt a more flexible work culture, with a 'No Tie Policy' in place.

Broad suite of services

Omla Community Bank is expected to offer a broad suite of services, including digital accounts, payments, transfers, remittances, savings solutions, responsible financing, vehicle financing, lifestyle and rental-linked financial services, merchant payment solutions, SME services, and AI-powered financial insights.

The bank is expected to support the UAE’s priorities around financial inclusion, SME growth, digital economy development, responsible AI adoption, financial innovation and sustainable community development.

The project stakeholders confirmed that all products, services, technologies, and features remain subject to final regulatory review and approvals by the CBUAE prior to the bank’s official launch and operational commencement.