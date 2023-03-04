UAE: Savings deposits worth Dh245.867 billion recorded by December 2022

Deposits in banks have increased remarkably over the recent years

By WAM Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 1:52 PM

Savings deposits in the UAE banking system, excluding interbank deposits, increased to Dh245.867 billion by the end of December 2022, a YoY growth of approximately Dh4.00 billion, or 1.7 percent, from about Dh241.82 billion in November 2021, statistics by the Central Bank of the UAE, revealed.

Savings deposits in banks have increased remarkably over the recent years, from Dh152 billion at the close of 2018 to Dh172.2 billion in 2019 and to Dh215.2 billion in 2020, according to the statistics of the apex bank.

Demand deposits grew to Dh907.35 billion by the end of December last year, a YoY growth of 7 percent from Dh533.57 in December 2021, added the bank's statistics.

