UAE: Savings deposits worth Dh245.867 billion recorded by December 2022

For expats who got confused about what can be packed in a suitcase after 10 flight attendants got in trouble for bringing onions and fruits, here's a quick guide on items that the Philippine customs authorities allow
Savings deposits in the UAE banking system, excluding interbank deposits, increased to Dh245.867 billion by the end of December 2022, a YoY growth of approximately Dh4.00 billion, or 1.7 percent, from about Dh241.82 billion in November 2021, statistics by the Central Bank of the UAE, revealed.
Savings deposits in banks have increased remarkably over the recent years, from Dh152 billion at the close of 2018 to Dh172.2 billion in 2019 and to Dh215.2 billion in 2020, according to the statistics of the apex bank.
Demand deposits grew to Dh907.35 billion by the end of December last year, a YoY growth of 7 percent from Dh533.57 in December 2021, added the bank's statistics.
ALSO READ:
For expats who got confused about what can be packed in a suitcase after 10 flight attendants got in trouble for bringing onions and fruits, here's a quick guide on items that the Philippine customs authorities allow
This applies to everyday products across all categories, including fresh produce and supermarket items, until the end of 2023
The global ranking of both Abu Dhabi and Dubai significantly improved this year — with the UAE Capital evaluated as the top city in the region
Landlords and tenants may review the rent and agree on changes based on certain criteria — here's what you need to know
Has the shorter workweek for some employees affected productivity? Here's what expats and entrepreneurs have to say
Though the municipality is encouraging participants to have a business permit or a licence, it is not a requirement in registering for the pop-up market
In the first three months of 2023 an inspection will take place to check for violations of the pertaining law
From the first quarter of 2023, local authorities will be carrying out inspections in residential neighbourhoods to ensure compliance