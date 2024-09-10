UAE: RAKBank makes first cross-border payment using mBridge

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 11:22 AM

The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBank) becomes one of the first banks in the UAE to successfully execute an international remittance using China’s digital Yuan (eCNY) in exchange for the Digital Dirham, the UAE’s CBDC.

This transaction highlights the transformative potential of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) in revolutionising cross-border payments by delivering in real-time with enhanced transparency, and reduced costs. RAKBank becomes one of the first banks globally to be part of a live CBDC platform and is ready to transact.

Understanding project mBridge

Project mBridge is an ambitious initiative aimed at addressing inefficiencies in cross-border payments, such as high costs, slow processing times, and operational complexities. Launched in 2021, it is a collaborative effort between the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), the BIS Innovation Hub, the Bank of Thailand, the Digital Currency Institute of the People's Bank of China, and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

The core of mBridge is a multi-central bank digital currency platform, built on distributed ledger technology (DLT). This platform allows participating central and commercial banks to conduct real-time, peer-to-peer cross-border payments and foreign exchange transactions. The mBridge Ledger, a new blockchain, underpins the platform, supporting secure and instantaneous transactions.

The landmark transaction by RAKBank not only highlights the bank’s cutting-edge digital capabilities but also marks a significant step forward in the global financial landscape.

Raheel Ahmed, Group CEO of RAKBank, commented: “The participation of RAKBank in the mBridge platform and the execution of our first-ever central bank digital currency international payment highlight RAKBank’s cutting-edge digital capabilities.

"This milestone reflects our commitment to breaking boundaries and solidifying our position as a leading retail and commercial bank in the UAE, with a rapidly expanding international payments arm."

Raheel Ahmed