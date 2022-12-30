UAE: Now, make contactless payments using your ring or bracelet

“What’s wrong?” people ask you while you’re daydreaming or gazing softly into the middle distance. No one is applying words like “moxie” or “edgy” or “gamine” to describe you anymore
A bank in the UAE has launched the region's first tokenised contactless payment methods, allowing customers to make purchases using their own clasp or a ring.
The Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (Adib) introduced 'Adip Pay', in partnership with token enablement service provider Tappy Technologies and global digital payments leader Visa.
Through this project, Adib Visa cardholders will be able to turn their ring, watch, or a bracelet into a smart payment device — as the new tokenised contactless payment clasp can be attached to a multitude of wrist wearables.
The service will be initially rolled out for select customers, the Abu Dhabi-based bank said.
“Customers can expect more solutions that will help them bank with ease and simplicity," said Samih Awadhalla, Acting Global Head of Retail Banking at Adib.
Tokenisation is the data security process of replacing actual, sensitive card information with non-sensitive data elements that cannot be exploited even if the Adib Pay wearable is lost.
First, the customer's Adib Visa card is tokenised via the supporting Adib Pay application powered by Tappy's Token Enablement Services (TES) solution.
Second, using the companion Universal Passive Provisioning Unit (UPPU) that connects to Adib Pay via Bluetooth, the digital card is automatically provisioned to the chip embedded within the payment clasp.
Once provisioning is complete, the customer is ready to make quick and easy payments with the tap of their wristwatch and will be able to instantly view their Adib Pay transaction history in the application.
