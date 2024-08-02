UAE bank fined Dh5.8 million over anti-money laundering violations

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM Last updated: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 11:57 AM

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Friday imposed a fine of Dh5.8 million a bank for violating anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT)and financing of illegal organisations.

The regulator said that financial sanctions were imposed after an examination found that the bank had deficiencies in its AML/CFT policies and procedures. The Central Bank said the financial sanctions were imposed under Article 14 of the Federal Decree Law No. (20) of 2018 on AML/CFT.

The Central Bank didn’t disclose the name of the bank.