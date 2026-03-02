UAE banks, financial firms face temporary service disruptions

Banking and financial institutions in the UAE experienced temporary disruptions to some of their services due to a technical glitch.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) confirmed that the temporary service outage was regoina-wide disruption.

“Due to a region-wide IT disruption, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) is currently experiencing a temporary service interruption of its mobile banking application and contact center. Customers may continue to access services through ADCB Internet Banking, branches, UBank ATMs, and ADCB WhatsApp Banking,” the Abu Dhabi-based lender said in a statement on Monday.

Additionally, it said both international and domestic transfers remain fully available through the bank’s internet banking platform, with domestic transfers also available via the Aani app by Al Etihad Payments.

However, the bank didn’t disclose the reason for the service disruption.

Earlier, Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centre in the UAE reported a disruption in their services on Sunday night after objects struck the facility, triggering sparks and a fire.

As a result, AWS said, some of its customers were experiencing errors when calling EC2 APIs, specifically networking-related APIs (AllocateAddress, AssociateAddress, DescribeRouteTable, DescribeNetworkInterfaces).

ADCB said it is working to restore full services as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, Al Fardan Exchange said some of its services are experiencing temporary interruptions.

“We would like to inform you that certain Travelez support services are currently experiencing a temporary service interruption. Our teams are working with priority to restore full service as soon as possible,” it said in a statement.

Temporarily impacted support services include card issuance, reload, unload (encashment), and balance enquiry services at all Al Fardan Exchange branches; and Balance inquiry services through contact centre.

The company said it would notify customers once all services are fully restored.