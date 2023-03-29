UAE: Bank of Singapore appoints Ranjit Khanna as global market head of Middle East and chief of Dubai branch

Here's a guide to the process and fees, as well as the fines for expired licences
Former Union Bancaire Privée banker Ranjit Khanna is joining Bank of Singapore as its global market head of Middle East and chief executive of its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch, the bank announced on Wednesday.
The appointment will take effect on April 3, once regulatory approval is secured, according to a report.
He will also be a member of the bank’s management committee and report to Bank of Singapore CEO Jason Moo.
Khanna was the head of the South Asia region and NRI clients for the Swiss private bank, Union Bancaire Privee.
Alexandre Lotfi, the current chief executive of the DIFC branch will be returning to Singapore to take over as the global chief risk officer of the bank.
Meanwhile, Vikram Malhotra, who looked after the business growth at the DIFC branch, will now look after the NRI segment as global market head of South Asia.
