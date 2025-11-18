UAE banks shift focus to long-term customer engagement, loyalty, says expert

UAE banks are shifting from short-term transactions to long-term life stage relationships, said Luis Rodriguez, Product Evangelist at Crif-Strands.

Speaking at the 4th Banking Innovation and Technology Summit 2025, he said customers today “want more than financial products. They want a partner who can support them through major life decisions such as saving, career milestones, or buying a home.”

Rodriguez said banks have spoken for years about understanding their customers, but the real change now comes from how data and AI can deepen that understanding. “Digital channels removed a little of the human element,” he said. “The way to bring that back is by analysing behaviour, preferences and lifestyle patterns, not just income and spending.”

He added that the banking relationship of the future “starts long before the point of sale.” Giving an example, he said customers preparing to buy a home may begin that journey years earlier. “If you are not there when they start that journey, at the time of buying the house, they may shop around. That is where loyalty is lost,” he said.

The discussion took place during the session “Banking on Relationships, Data Driven Strategies for Long Term Customer Engagement in the UAE,” moderated by Qaalfa Dibeehi, CX Transformation Educator and Innovation Thought Partner at Human2Outcome.

Coming in its fourth edition, the 4th Banking Innovation and Technology Summit 2025 gathered senior leaders from banks, fintech firms , and regulatory bodies to discuss how technology is reshaping financial services in the UAE. The summit continues to serve as a platform for decision makers to share insights, compare challenges and identify practical steps for the region’s next stage of digital growth.

Rodriguez said one of the biggest shifts in the market is the ability to identify “high flyers,” young customers who may not seem profitable today but show signs of strong future potential. “We are working with a bank trying to identify these individuals and help them get where we think they are going to be financially,” he said. “It is not just about measuring what you have now, but how you can help transform customers over time.”

On data use, he said transparency will determine loyalty, especially as open banking grows. “You cannot come up tomorrow and say, ‘by the way, we know this about you.’ Customers need to understand the value, where the information comes from, and what it will do for them,” he said. “If they are not clear about how their data is used, they will not give consent.”

Rodriguez said Crif-Strands supports institutions in two main areas. “On one side, we optimise lending processes with better data. Money is the engine that moves economies,” he said. “On the other side, we help banks build digital operations that revolve around the customer, showing opportunities and removing friction.”

He added that this approach can help customers who lack credit history, as well as the region’s large mass affluent segment. “The long-term view and the ability to predict needs is what changes the relationship,” he said.

