UAE bank ADCB says services restored after disruption, customer data not compromised

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) said its banking services have been fully restored following last week's technology-related disruption, with core systems remaining stable for the past four days despite record transaction volumes.

In an update issued this week, the bank said the disruption was intermittent and lasted only a few hours on the affected days, primarily impacting some customers' ability to access its mobile banking application, particularly for payments and transfers.

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ADCB said customer data and account balances were never compromised during the incident.

"At no time during this period was any customer data or balance at risk. There were no inaccuracies in balances and no compromise of customer information, and data integrity was preserved throughout," the bank said.

The lender said its teams worked around the clock, supported by global technology experts and suppliers, to restore services.

According to ADCB, its core banking systems, branches, ATM and cash deposit machine (CDM) network, debit and credit card services, payment operations and other customer service functions have all been operating normally over the past four days.

The bank added that its corporate banking services remained fully operational throughout the disruption.

While the mobile banking application has been restored for most customers, ADCB said a small segment of Aspire retail banking customers is still awaiting full mobile app access.

The bank encouraged affected customers to continue using its internet banking platform, which remained fully operational throughout the disruption, alongside its branch network, where operating hours were extended, including over the weekend.

ADCB also introduced a mobile-optimised version of its internet banking platform to ensure customers could continue accessing banking services securely from any device.

"In summary, banking services across the Group are fully available. The impact is now limited to a segment of our retail Aspire customers," the bank said.

The update follows ADCB's statement last week that essential maintenance had temporarily disrupted some banking services.

The lender apologised to customers for the disruption and said it takes full responsibility for resolving the remaining issues.

"We remain committed to delivering the most innovative banking services with the best customer experience. We take full responsibility and accountability for resolving this matter completely very soon," the bank