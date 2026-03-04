ADCB says mobile banking services restored, no data compromised during disruption

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) on Wednesday confirmed that its retail mobile banking application has been successfully restored and assured that no data was compromised during the disruption.

The disruption, which lasted approximately 48 hours, affected the bank’s retail mobile banking application and customer contact centre. All other banking services, including branches, ATMs, card services, web-based internet banking, and corporate and commercial banking platforms, remained fully operational throughout.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Abu Dhabi-based lender reassured all customers that at no point during the disruption were customer data, accounts, or the security of the bank’s systems compromised.

As reported by Khaleej Times on Monday, companies have been reporting disruptions after Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) data centre in the UAE announced a disruption in its services after objects struck the facility, triggering sparks and a fire.

“Due to a region-wide IT disruption, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) is currently experiencing a temporary service interruption of its mobile banking application and contact center. Customers may continue to access services through ADCB Internet Banking, branches, UBank ATMs, and ADCB WhatsApp Banking,” the Abu Dhabi-based