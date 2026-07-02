ADCB says banking services in UAE temporarily disrupted by maintenance

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) said that it is carrying out essential maintenance that has temporarily affected all of its banking services.

In a statement posted on its official social media account, the bank said the maintenance work is impacting all banking services, without providing details on the cause or the expected timeframe for restoring operations.

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"We are currently carrying out essential maintenance that is temporarily impacting all banking services," ADCB said.

The lender added that its teams are working around the clock to restore full services as quickly as possible.

"Our teams are working around the clock to restore full service as quickly as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding," the bank said.

ADCB advised customers to monitor its official communication channels for further updates on the restoration of services.

The bank did not specify which services were affected or whether branches, ATMs, online banking and mobile banking were all impacted by the maintenance work.

ADCB is one of the UAE's largest banks, serving retail, corporate and institutional customers across the country.

The bank said it would provide further updates as maintenance work progresses.