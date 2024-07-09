Ajman: Want to own a restaurant? Apply for a trade licence; here's how

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 12:31 PM

Are you an aspiring small-business owner who is thinking of starting a homely restaurant in Ajman? Or are you the owner of an established company, wishing to expand in different emirates?

To practice any type of business, you first need an economic licence in Ajman, issued by the emirate's Department of Economic Development (DED). New licences issued increased by 5 per cent in the emirate during the first half of 2024, as compared to 2023 first half, amounting to 3,000 new licences according to a report by Ajman DED.

Ready-made women's clothing, restaurants, and building maintenance were the top sectors that the licences were issued for.

You can apply for the Ajman trade licence from the emirate's DED website, smart application or by visiting one of the service centres. To apply for this licence, here are the steps to follow, documents required and cost.

Documents required

Trade name reservation certificate

Licence application

Passport and ID card copy (for owner or partners)

For residents, security clearances

If the licence is requested by an existing business, a copy of the valid passport and ID card of all partners must be presented.

Steps to apply

Visit the Ajman - DED website, and click on 'issue trade licence' in the service directory

Click on start service under 'how to apply'

Login with the website account, or UAE pass. Alternatively, you can apply on the smart app, or visit a customer happiness centre

Fill in the required information and pay the fees.

A memorandum of association must then be created for companies

The licence will be issued

Then, the lease contract must be authenticated from the Municipality and Planning department

If you are a foreign national, you must first receive approval from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICP). Certain economic activities, such as those classified high-risk, may also require approval from additional government entities

Fees

Economic licence issuance - Dh600

Administrative application services - Dh50

Banner advertising commercial name permit - Dh350

Registration in commercial register - Dh200

Registration in unified economic activities register - Dh200

Commercial registration certificate - Dh200

Advertising banner specification form - Dh100

Documenting a fixed-price contract - Fees to be determined according to capital mentioned in the contract. If the contract is translated into English, Dh50 per page shall be paid

Community contribution of companies and establishments to the CSR UAE Fund - Dh1,500

Publishing limited liability company official document under the Ministry of Economy - Dh3000

Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry system fees collection shall be considered

Trade name reservation certificate

One of the documents required to issue a trade licence is the trade name reservation certificate. This is part of the initial steps for the establishment of a business.

Visit the Ajman - DED website, and click on 'trade name reservation' in the service directory

Click on start service under 'how to apply'. Alternatively, you can apply on the smart app, or visit a customer happiness centre

Once you review the terms and conditions for a trade name and pay the fees, you will receive a trade name booking certificate.

Enter the required information, pay the fees, and you can receive the trade name reservation certificate if approved

Fees

Initial approval - Dh100

Trade name reservation - Dh200

Administrative services application fee - Dh50

Required documents