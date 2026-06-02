Abu Dhabi freezes rent hike: What is Tawtheeq platform; registration process, fees

All leases issued in Abu Dhabi, whether industrial, commercial or residential, are registered under this system. On June 2, the emirate announced that properties registered under this platform will be exempt from rental hikes for a short period of time.

The platform is much more than a simple means of registration, it offers many benefits, which some residents may not be aware of.

Registration on the platform is also relatively simple. Here is everything residents need to know about the Tawtheeq platform.

What is Tawtheeq?

The Tawtheeq system aims to establish and maintain a register of tenancy contracts in Abu Dhabi. It has been created as a legally enforceable rental framework.

Benefits of registering on Tawtheeq

The platform safeguards the rights of landlords and tenants concerning their properties in Abu Dhabi, making the contract legally enforceable and binding.

Property transactions and utility services like water and electricity also require Tawtheeq registration.

Registering the tenancy contract with Tawtheeq is the landlord or management company’s responsibility. According to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, only landlords are responsible for registering a property for Tawtheeq.

How to register

Those who intend to register their properties on the platform can simply do so online. The registration of the property can be done either through the property owner or the real estate consultant managing the property on behalf of the owner.

First, the person planning to register their property must open an account on the Department of Municipalities and Transport website to register the property.

The rest of the registration process for Tawtheeq can be completed through the SmartHub platform by simply filling out a form for all tenancy contracts, including necessary details about the rented property.

The process of tenancy contract review generally takes around six minutes, depending on the availability of property information in the Tawtheeq system.

Registration and other fees

The Tawtheeq registration property fee is Dh900 per property and Dh5 per unit. The fee to register the granting of a tenancy contract is Dh50 per year.

The landlord is required to pay the registration property fee and the fee to register the tenancy contract.

Any modifications, including early cancellations, do not have an applicable fee.

To renew a Tawtheeq registration, the fee is Dh50 per year, payable by the landlord. The registered Tawtheeq contract must be connected to power and running water with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

Documents needed

The documents needed for registration are as follows: