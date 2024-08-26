Abu Dhabi: How to apply for health insurance for orphans, people of determination under 18 years

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 7:54 PM

In UAE, different sections of society can avail the benefits it needs to make life comfortable and convenient. A huge part of overall-well being is access to healthcare facilities and services.

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health issues Aounak cards, a health insurance policy, for people of determination and orphans below 18. The policy enables the beneficiaries to avail care in hospitals, clinics and emergency centres.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Individuals can apply for the Aounak card for free through the TAMM website or mobile application. The applicant should be the concerned person, parent, sponsor, or the legal representative. The card will be issued within 7 working days.

Required documents