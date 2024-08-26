Abu Dhabi: How to apply for health insurance for orphans, people of determination under 18 years

The UAE decriminalised bounced cheques back in 2022, except those that have been issued in bad faith
In UAE, different sections of society can avail the benefits it needs to make life comfortable and convenient. A huge part of overall-well being is access to healthcare facilities and services.
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health issues Aounak cards, a health insurance policy, for people of determination and orphans below 18. The policy enables the beneficiaries to avail care in hospitals, clinics and emergency centres.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Individuals can apply for the Aounak card for free through the TAMM website or mobile application. The applicant should be the concerned person, parent, sponsor, or the legal representative. The card will be issued within 7 working days.
ALSO READ:
The UAE decriminalised bounced cheques back in 2022, except those that have been issued in bad faith
A guide on the steps, conditions, and documents required to complete the service
Here is your guide on how to get your car back from the impound in the following emirates
The process can be done with a few taps or clicks with the utility provider's 'Move To' service
Sometimes, leaving your pets behind is the best option for their wellbeing
A membership gives you access to all physical and digital books and even free internet across all public libraries in the emirate
Government efforts have improved the community's outlook towards charitable work, with it now becoming a vital part of most residents' lives
This service has been streamlined through the Emirates Health Services to ensure simplicity and ease for applicants