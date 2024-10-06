Abu Dhabi: Expats can own property in 4 ways; how to settle real estate disputes

The cost of the service starts at Dh30, depending on the type and complexity of the required tests
Are you looking to rent property for over a couple of decades? Or do you want to buy a house to settle in for the rest of your life in the UAE? According to Law No. 19 of 2005, expatriates can own property in the form of floors and apartments; however, they cannot own land.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Foreign residents can both own and trade property, through four main systems, which are:
1. Ownership
Expats can fully use and dispose of the apartments and villas they buy (excluding land) for a period of 99 years
2. Musataha
Expats can own residential units for a period of 50 years. This period is renewable by the agreement of the parties. Under these contracts, for the specified period, the owner can use, construct on or alter the property
3. Usufruct
Expats can own and use residential units for 99 years. However, under this contract, the owner can not change the property.
4. Long-term lease
Expats can lease units for a long duration of 25 years or more.
According to the TAMM portal, expats can own properties in these nine areas in the emirate:
To purchase a property in either of these places, you must register its sale on TAMM. To do so, you can go to services, and click on 'units' under housing and properties. The owner can then choose 'register for first sale' if the property is being sold for the first time.
If the property is being bought not directly from the developer, you can apply through the 'Register sale and purchase of plots or real estate units outside development areas.'
When purchasing a residential unit that has not yet been completed, customers can navigate to TAMM, and apply through the 'register the sale of an off-plan plot or unit.'
According to the TAMM portal, in case of a dispute, purchasers must:
ALSO READ:
The cost of the service starts at Dh30, depending on the type and complexity of the required tests
There are different types of leasing opportunities available to business owners, ranging from setting up stalls to opening up restaurants
There are laws set in place aimed at ending overfishing, illegal, unreported and unregulated and destructive practices and implementing science-based management plans
School visits and activities are allowed to such places as long as they get the required approval from the Ministry of Education
This card serves as an official proof of employment and is also an important form of identification
It takes two working days to get a permit and residents can register for the application online
One of the standout benefits of eSIM technology is its ability to manage multiple phone numbers directly from your device
Motorists can choose between personal subscriptions for all areas in the city or two specific areas, while businesses can opt for a city-wide plan